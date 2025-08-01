John Krasinski Just Announced A Quiet Place: Part 3, And I Have One Major Hope

The horror genre continues to thrive, to the joy of fans like myself. One of the best horror movies from recent memory was John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, which has been expanded into a bonafide franchise. The actor/filmmaker just confirmed when we'll see Part III, and I have one major hope for the threequel. Yes, I'm crossing my fingers.

Fans have been eager for this information after A Quiet Place Part II's ending, which left things off on a bit of a cliffhanger. But it's been a long time coming, with the franchise instead expanding with the prequel/spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One. Krasinski posted a date announcement for the threequel on Instagram, check it out below:

It's really happening. Fans have questions after A Quiet Place Part II, and they'll finally be answered when we get the third chapter on July 9th 2027. I'm eager to see what come next for the Abbott family, I'm holding out hope that Joseph Quinn's Eric from Day One gets to pop up sometime throughout its runtime.

I know, this might might be a long shot, especially as Quinn's star power rises thanks to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But since Day One's ending saw him leaving New York with Djimon Hounsou's Henri, who met the Abbotts in Part II, it doesn't seem impossible.

It's more than possible that this crossover won't happen, and that John Krasinski isn't invested in creating an interconnected shared universe for his horror franchise. But that is the way that studios seem to be focusing their content, so we'll have to wait and see what sort of talks are happening behind the scenes. But with A Quiet Place Part III finally given a concrete release date, the threequel has never felt more real.

Day One might have helped to satiate the fandom, but it's already been quite some time before A Quiet Place Part II (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) hit theaters back in May of 2021. By the time the third movie arrives in theaters it'll be a whopping 7 years in between movies. We'll just have to wait and see if this affects audience enthusiasm about the sensory horror property.

While it's taken a while, Deadline confirms that John Krasinski will be back to direct, produce, and write A Quiet Place Part III. No casting has been announced, but fans are expecting the Abbott family to return, played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Cillian Murphy's Emmett also survived the sequel, and would presumably be back to continue the story. As for Joseph Quinn's character from Day One, that's anyone's guess.

A Quiet Place Part III is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027. Since it's not even part of the 2026 movie release list, fans are likely going to have to be patient before getting more information.