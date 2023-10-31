Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Made A Throwback Amblin Movie About Aliens, Conspiracies, And Southern California, And His Fans Will Love It
Tom DeLonge had an amazing October.
Very few of us had a better October than Tom DeLonge. The legendary and beloved singer-guitarist celebrated the ongoing reunion with his iconic punk band Blink-182 by releasing One More Time, the trio’s first album of new music since 2012. The blistering and brilliant record immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard record charts – besting a new album, Hackney Diamonds, from The Rolling Stones – and the band coupled its arrival with the continuation of a worldwide tour that will take them through 2024.
All of this, alone, would be incredibly exciting, but Tom DeLonge wasn’t finished. On October 6, the musician released his feature-length directorial debut, Monsters of California, in select theaters and on streaming platforms. And if you are one of the millions of people who grew up on DeLonge’s music (and humor), then Monsters of California offers everything you have grown to love about the songwriter… as well as a deeper look into all of the interests that continue to shape him as a storyteller, and as a human being.
The first thing most everyone knows about Tom DeLonge is that he founded Blink-182. If people know a second thing about DeLonge, it’s probably that he’s fascinated with extraterrestrials, dedicating his life to the research of the existence of alien life forms. DeLonge formed the entertainment company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2014, and celebrated on social media when the U.S. government held publicized UFO hearings, confirming alien sightings and name-dropping DeLonge in the process.
So it should come as no surprise that DeLonge’s first fictional feature film, Monsters of California, dabbles in all things extraterrestrial, borrowing from both the popularity of Stranger Things to the nostalgia created by past Amblin films like Gremlins, The Goonies and Poltergeist. Not that DeLonge ever dreamed he would become a filmmaker. As he explained to CinemaBlend during a recent and exclusive conversation:
It was DeLonge’s work with his other band, the ethereal and borderline spiritual Angels & Airwaves, that opened his eyes to the possibility of incorporating stronger visual aspects alongside the hopeful music they were creating. DeLonge envisioned multimedia projects tied to Angels & Airwaves, which would include books, films, and animation. As DeLonge remembered:
From Idle Hands To Being The Boss On Set
Monsters of California follows a close-knit group of Southern California teenagers – Dallas (Jack Samson), Toe (Jack Lancaster), Riley (Jared Scott), and Kelly (Gabrielle Haugh) – as they embark on a supernatural adventure sparked by government research conducted by Dallas’ missing father. The kids, first and foremost, are hysterical. You can draw a direct line between the actions of the teenager friends on screen and DeLonge’s own formative teenage years, mixing in skateboarding, adolescent crushes, Bigfoot encounters, pot brownies, and dick jokes. This is, after all, the guy who wrote “Aliens Exist” and “What’s My Age Again?” and who entertains crowds on a nightly basis with scatalogical humor shared from the stage. To know Tom is to recognize that Lancaster appears to be channeling DeLonge throughout Monsters, and the whole movie plugs into a delightful Scooby-Doo vibe that makes it all feel like a live-action Saturday morning cartoon (in the best way).
This is hardly DeLonge’s first brush with Hollywood. In fact, next year will mark the 25th anniversary of DeLonge’s silver screen debut, where he played Dave from Burger Jungle in the horror comedy Idle Hands. “That shit should have gotten an Academy Award,” DeLonge jokes. Later that year, he and his Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker appeared in the raunchy teen comedy American Pie.
DeLonge and I talked about his experience on the Idle Hands set, and how it compared to his first day as the captain of the Monsters of California set. As he recalls:
Over the years, both musically and in his approach to film, DeLonge would mature. Even with the adolescent hijinks in Monsters of California, there’s impressive craft throughout the movie. The film’s inspirational score, composed by Angels & Airwaves drummer Ilan Rubin, calls to mind the soaring wonder of John Williams in his earliest collaborations with Steven Spielberg. And while on set, DeLonge often knew what tricks needed to happen to achieve the look of the Amblin films to which he was paying homage.
DeLonge told me:
Faith vs. Science
One element that particularly struck me, more for the amount of time that Monsters of California spends on it, is the push-pull between the belief in Christianity and the reliance on scientific fact. Given his fascination with alien life and interplanetary exploration, DeLonge clearly falls on the science side of the debate… as does Dallas, the character who displays some of Tom’s best qualities. But DeLonge and his co-screenwriter Ian Miller enjoy staging arguments between Dallas and his mother (Arianne Zucker) because of her stoic faith, standing in opposition to her son’s logical conclusions.
As DeLonge tells me, this comes from his own childhood experiences, making Monsters of California that much more personal, and that much more accessible:
In 2003, while on a break from recording what would go on to become their self-titled album, Blink-182 traveled to the Middle East to play for the troops following the Iraq war. It was on that trip that DeLonge came to a crucial understanding. He said:
This very much gets addressed in the third act of Monsters of California, when Dallas and his crew meet up with an informed scientist (the great Richard Kind) and get as close as physically possibly to exposing the truth.
One More Time, Jerry Finn, and the future of Blink-182
Hopefully moving forward, Tom DeLonge figures out how to balance his musical excursions with his filmmaking career, because Monsters of California shows incredible promise for a first-time director. At the same time, the new Blink album, One More Time, might be the best record the band has produced. The lead off track, Anthem Part 3, absorbs all of the life lessons the three Blink boys have encountered since they wrote Anthem on Enema of the State. They are different people now, touched deeply by cancer bouts, break ups, and near-fatal crashes. That somber maturity shines through, even in the catchiest songs (of which Dance With Me and Blink Wave win the award).
Shortly after One More Time dropped, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who produced the album, was asked on Twitter who he’d dedicate the record to. He answered the late Jerry Finn, the man who helped refine Blink’s sound on Enema, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, the Box Car Racer album, and Blink’s self-titled album as a producer. Finn collaborated with heavy hitters in the pop-punk scene, including Green Day and Sum 41. I asked Tom which song off One More Time he thought Finn would enjoy the most, and DeLonge told me:
That love comes across in both the Blink-182 album One More Time, and Tom DeLonge’s wildly entertaining, suspenseful comedic thriller Monsters of California. If you have ever been a Blink fan in your life, you will vibe with Monsters. I sincerely hope it’s Tom’s first of many movies, because I dig his storytelling methods, and will happily follow him down every rabbit hole he chooses to explore.
Rent Monsters of California right now.
