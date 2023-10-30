Travis Barker Responds After Rumors Swirl That He’s At The Center Of Kourtney And Kim Kardashian’s Feud
Is there more to the sibling rivalry?
On the surface, fashion appears to be at the center of Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with her sister Kim, after the younger of the two engaged in a campaign for Dolce & Gabbana shortly after Kourtney and Travis Barker used the fashion house for their wedding. However, some fans have been reading into the rift, theorizing that the Blink 182 drummer — and his history with Kim Kardashian — might be the actual cause of the tension between the sisters. Well, Barker himself addressed those rumors recently, calling them “just so ridiculous.”
Whether there’s more to the sibling rivalry than Dolce & Gabbana is apparently up for debate, but there definitely seemed to be some deep-rooted issues resurfacing between the two reality stars, when Kourtney said during their fiery fight in The Kardashians Season 4 premiere that Kim saw a thing that was Kourtney’s and wanted it for herself. Travis Barker denied that he has anything to do with it, however, telling the L.A. Times:
After Travis Barker started dating Kourtney Kardashian, portions of his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums resurfaced in which he wrote about “checking out Kim” when she was Paris Hilton’s closet organizer. He apparently told a friend, “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s fucking hot.”
The two would go on to date briefly, but Travis Barker has insisted that “nothing ever happened” physically between them, saying in both his book and to US Weekly that he felt like being a “gentleman” around her. Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, however, would beg to differ, as she has long accused the drummer of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian when they were still married.
Regardless of whether or not Kim Kardashian did contribute to the end of Shanna Moakler’s marriage or if her situation with Travis Barker is plaguing Kourtney in any way, what we do know is that the oldest Kardashian sister and the Blink 182 drummer have been married for over a year now and are expecting their first child together in November.
The new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family tree will be Kourtney Kardashian’s fourth child, as she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott Disick. Travis Barker has two children with Shanna Moakler — Alabama and Landon — and he remains close to Moakler’s other daughter Atiana De La Hoya.
Travis Barker may deny being the cause of his wife’s feud with Kim Kardashian, but fans are still likely to try to read into any future spats they have on The Kardashians to see if they can detect any underlying tension there. New episodes of the reality show can be streamed with a Hulu subscription each Thursday, and be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann