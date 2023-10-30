Travis Barker Responds After Rumors Swirl That He’s At The Center Of Kourtney And Kim Kardashian’s Feud

On the surface, fashion appears to be at the center of Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with her sister Kim, after the younger of the two engaged in a campaign for Dolce & Gabbana shortly after Kourtney and Travis Barker used the fashion house for their wedding. However, some fans have been reading into the rift, theorizing that the Blink 182 drummer — and his history with Kim Kardashian — might be the actual cause of the tension between the sisters. Well, Barker himself addressed those rumors recently, calling them “just so ridiculous.”

Whether there’s more to the sibling rivalry than Dolce & Gabbana is apparently up for debate, but there definitely seemed to be some deep-rooted issues resurfacing between the two reality stars, when Kourtney said during their fiery fight in The Kardashians Season 4 premiere that Kim saw a thing that was Kourtney’s and wanted it for herself. Travis Barker denied that he has anything to do with it, however, telling the L.A. Times :

It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. … That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.

After Travis Barker started dating Kourtney Kardashian, portions of his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums resurfaced in which he wrote about “checking out Kim” when she was Paris Hilton’s closet organizer. He apparently told a friend, “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s fucking hot.”

The two would go on to date briefly, but Travis Barker has insisted that “nothing ever happened” physically between them, saying in both his book and to US Weekly that he felt like being a “gentleman” around her. Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, however, would beg to differ, as she has long accused the drummer of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian when they were still married.

Regardless of whether or not Kim Kardashian did contribute to the end of Shanna Moakler’s marriage or if her situation with Travis Barker is plaguing Kourtney in any way, what we do know is that the oldest Kardashian sister and the Blink 182 drummer have been married for over a year now and are expecting their first child together in November.

The new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family tree will be Kourtney Kardashian’s fourth child, as she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott Disick. Travis Barker has two children with Shanna Moakler — Alabama and Landon — and he remains close to Moakler’s other daughter Atiana De La Hoya.