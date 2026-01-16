Bringing Cillian Murphy Back To 28 Days Later Was Great, But One Moment Stood Out Most

Spoilers ahead for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

The horror genre continues to thrive, and some of the best horror movies got new sequels in recent years. Chief among them is 28 Days Later, which has gotten two new movies recently. First up was 28 Years Later, and then the upcoming horror movie The Bone Temple, which hits theaters this weekend. The latter was directed by the great Nia DaCosta, who spoke to CinemaBlend about finally bringing OG actor Cillian Murphy back to the property in the new installment. And there's one detail about his cameo that's totally blowing my mind.

Prior to its release, what we knew about 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was pretty limited. But news of Cillian Murphy finally returning as Jim broke the internet, and longtime horror fans were curious how it would go down. In the end it was a brief cameo, and when interview DaCosta I had to ask about bringing that final sequence to life. She told me:

Being able to deliver was great. I mean, it was great. Working with Cillian was amazing. Being the person to bring him back when I was such a huge fan of 28 and him in that movie is amazing.

Same, though. 28 Days Later started it all, and Murphy's iconic performance was part of the reason why it was such a successful horror flick. Fans have waited over two decades to see him return to the series, and the ending of The Bone Temple set up him becoming a major player in the next installment. Hopefully we don't have to wait too long before seeing another 28 Years Later on the big screen.

Nia DaCosta was excited to deliver that long-awaited payoff, and usher Murphy back to the horror franchise. But there's one detail about his cameo in The Bone Temple that's particularly mind-blowing. As she explained:

But also, it was cool to go back to the exact same house that they shot the end of the first one in. Like that is the exact same house owned by the exact same people. It looked exactly the same. And they were so chuffed to have us there. It was so lovely. And it was just one of those like pinch me moments that you get when you, when you get the privilege of making films.

I mean, how cool is that? Seeing Cillian Murphy back as Jim is one thing, but the fact that his cameo was shot in the very same location and house as the original movie's ending is absolutely wild. Talk about a full-circle moment.

CinemaBlend's Bone Temple review praised its horror and surprising comedic beats, as well as the performances given by Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell. Murphy's cameo set up yet anther installment, and hopefully we get news about when the current trilogy will wrap up.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. When watching Cillian Murphy's cameo, pay attention to the house that he's seen it; it has history in the zombie franchise.