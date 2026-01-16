Bringing Cillian Murphy Back To 28 Days Later Was Great, But One Moment Stood Out Most
Mind blown.
Spoilers ahead for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
The horror genre continues to thrive, and some of the best horror movies got new sequels in recent years. Chief among them is 28 Days Later, which has gotten two new movies recently. First up was 28 Years Later, and then the upcoming horror movie The Bone Temple, which hits theaters this weekend. The latter was directed by the great Nia DaCosta, who spoke to CinemaBlend about finally bringing OG actor Cillian Murphy back to the property in the new installment. And there's one detail about his cameo that's totally blowing my mind.
Prior to its release, what we knew about 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was pretty limited. But news of Cillian Murphy finally returning as Jim broke the internet, and longtime horror fans were curious how it would go down. In the end it was a brief cameo, and when interview DaCosta I had to ask about bringing that final sequence to life. She told me:
Same, though. 28 Days Later started it all, and Murphy's iconic performance was part of the reason why it was such a successful horror flick. Fans have waited over two decades to see him return to the series, and the ending of The Bone Temple set up him becoming a major player in the next installment. Hopefully we don't have to wait too long before seeing another 28 Years Later on the big screen.
Nia DaCosta was excited to deliver that long-awaited payoff, and usher Murphy back to the horror franchise. But there's one detail about his cameo in The Bone Temple that's particularly mind-blowing. As she explained:
I mean, how cool is that? Seeing Cillian Murphy back as Jim is one thing, but the fact that his cameo was shot in the very same location and house as the original movie's ending is absolutely wild. Talk about a full-circle moment.
CinemaBlend's Bone Temple review praised its horror and surprising comedic beats, as well as the performances given by Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell. Murphy's cameo set up yet anther installment, and hopefully we get news about when the current trilogy will wrap up.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. When watching Cillian Murphy's cameo, pay attention to the house that he's seen it; it has history in the zombie franchise.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.