Critics Are Mixed On Nicole Kidman’s Scarpetta: Is It ‘Excellent’ Or ‘A Hot Mess’?

New crime series streaming March 11.
Nicole Kidman is certainly keeping busy these days, with multiple projects headed to the big and small screens. The first of those is Scarpetta, the long-awaited book-to-screen adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s novel series, which premieres March 11 on the 2026 TV schedule. Critics have seen all eight episodes, which will be available to stream with a Prime Video subscription, and they’ve got mixed opinions.
Nicole Kidman, who positively slayed by pairing a blazer with sheer skirt at the series’ premiere, stars as the titular forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta. She’s joined by Jamie Lee Curtis (who executive produces along with Kidman), Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale and more impressive names. Aramide Tinubu of Variety warns that Scarpetta is a gruesome watch, but a sensational one, writing:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast calls the series “your next obsessive binge-watch,” and says showrunner Liz Sarnoff, Nicole Kidman and the stellar supporting cast have assembled all of the necessary pieces for a long-running franchise. Schager says:Article continues below
Daniel Fienberg of THR is struck by the “audacious willingness” of the showrunner to take such liberties from the source material, thus risking backlash from Patricia Cornwell devotees who have waited so long for this adaptation. The critic wonders if such choices might turn fans away from additional seasons, writing:
Matt Roush of TV Insider rates Scarpetta just 2 stars out of 5, saying the “queasy,” “grisly” procedural aspects too often take a backseat to the “overwrought domestic angst” of Kay’s home life. The critic writes:
Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it a D, saying Scarpetta marks a low point on Nicole Kidman’s journey of increasingly substandard dramas. The series is a “hot mess,” Gajjar writes, and feels more like “one of those fake shows used as punchlines in 30 Rock and Insecure.” Gajjar continues:
Critics don’t collectively agree on this latest thriller series from Nicole Kidman, but some really dug it, so if you’re one of the fans who’s been waiting to see Patricia Cornwell’s series come to life on your television screen, your time has come. Scarpetta premieres Wednesday, March 11 on Amazon’s Prime Video.
