People Have Been Following Around Tom Holland Hoping To See If He's Wearing A Wedding Band Like Zendaya

Did Zendaya put a ring on it, too?
Last week, it was practically confirmed that Tom Holland and Zendaya are already married when her longtime stylist, Law Roach, said they had already wed. Then on Tuesday, all eyes were on Zendaya wearing white and rocking what appeared to be a gold wedding band while at a Paris Fashion Week show. So, naturally, fans are looking for a matching wedding band in the latest photos of Tom Holland, too. But, something else happened.
Tom Holland Was Spotted NOT Wearing A Wedding Band While Out And About
New photos of Tom Holland walking around Miami, Florida with his brother (per DeuxMoi) just dropped, and we’re not seeing a wedding band on his finger. When you stop and think about it, it’s pretty wild that some people are actually following around the 29-year-old actor looking for a certain piece of jewelry. But hey, between all the movie and TV projects Holland and Zendaya have on the 2026 release schedule alone, they’re a hot topic.
Zendaya was first seen wearing her own wedding band a couple of weeks ago while out and about in Beverly Hills. Since, we’ve heard that it’s possible the couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, but we’re definitely taking that piece of information with a grain of salt without any photos or confirmation from a named source.Article continues below
I’m Loving What People Are Saying In Defense Of New Tom Holland Pics
Since the pictures were released online, there’s all sorts of chatter about it. Mostly, I’m seeing comments in defense of Tom Holland not wearing a wedding ring. A lot of solid points were made on the post’s comment section, starting with this one:
While Zendaya is clearly into jewelry and making fashion statements, it’s very possible that wearing a wedding band all the time is not her new hubby’s thing. As another commenter wrote, it’s fairly common, too:
Of course, it would have been cute as a button to see pictures of both Holland and Zendaya wearing matching wedding bands following news of them getting hitched. However, everyone has their own preferences. One fan pointed out that perhaps it runs in the family for Holland with these words:
Tom Holland’s parents have been married for over 30 years, and per one eagle-eyed fan, his dad isn’t a wedding band guy either. That doesn’t mean he’s not totally committed; maybe they just make him itchy. Here’s one more thought:
All these reactions are a good reminder that random photos taken of celebrities really don’t give us the whole picture of what’s happening with them. Soon enough, we’ll find out if Tom Holland really is a wedding band guy once he starts promoting his upcoming movies, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which both also star Zendaya, and are each hitting theaters this July.
