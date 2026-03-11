A Big Change At Disneyland Has Some Theme Park Fans Talking About Ride Queue Etiquette, And I Think There's A Clear Answer

If there’s one thing that you know you’re going to do at Disneyland, it’s wait in lines. There are lines for food, there are lines for photo ops, and of course, there are lines for the rides. Nobody likes waiting in the ride lines, to the point that people are willing to pay money to skip the lines, and many are willing to spend a lot of money to skip the lines. However, some people apparently attempt to take advantage of some of the ways that exist to make lines shorter, and that needs to stop.

Too Many People Don’t Understand How The Single Rider Line Works

An Instagram post shows off the fact that Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run sometimes shifts its Single Rider line to a Double Rider line, allowing two people to use the line together, and remain in the same party. This is honestly great, but it doesn’t change the primary issue with the Single Rider Line on this particular attraction. As one commenter pointed out…

Had a kid and her Mom in single rider line. The kid threw a fit she wanted to be pilot. I waited in standard queue and let other people go in front so my kids could be pilot. It was so uncomfortable and awkward. Don't wait in that queue if you aren't prepared to be engineers.

I have called the Single Rider Line on this attraction and even called it the Engineer’s Line, because if you use the Single (or Double) rider line, you are almost guaranteed the role of Engineer rather than Pilot or Gunner, because it's usually the least desirable position.

Article continues below

It seems clear that some people don’t actually understand that the Single Rider Line is used to fill in open spaces with other parties. It is a secondary option. The main line, which, by the time it reaches this point holds everybody from both the standard Stand By line and the Lightning Lane line, will always be the primary focus of the attendants. If you use the shorter line, you are accepting the greater possibility that you will end up in less-than-desirable seats. This is just how it works.

If you want more control over your placement on any attraction, use the standard line. Even then, it may not always be possible to accommodate every request, but Cast Members will always do their best, within reason.

Things May Change On Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run Soon

In just over two months, Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run will be undergoing a major change. The story of the attraction will change, alongside a major shift in the timeline for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as a whole. The ride will add The Mandalorian and Grogu, as well as give guests options for where their adventure takes them.

While there’s a lot we still don’t know about how the attraction will change for guests, one item we’re aware of is that those in the Engineer role will be responsible in some way for keeping an eye on Grogu. This may make that particular role more desirable, because who doesn't love Baby Yoda? This might open up roles like Pilot for more people who haven’t had a chance to do it.