One Requirement Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Had To Return For The Mummy 4

A new chapter of The Mummy is in development, distinct from Lee Cronin's upcoming film, which is set to release on the 2026 movie schedule in April. This project is a follow-up to the beloved ‘90s movie that launched a trilogy. After nearly 30 years, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are officially reprising their roles as the O’Connells in The Mummy 4. That's right, the iconic duo from the original 1999 movie is returning to the big screen. However, before committing to the project, they had one specific requirement.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collectively as Radio Silence, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and discussed how they brought Fraser and Weisz back together for The Mummy 4 after all these years. Bettinelli-Olpin hinted at the script, saying:

I don't think Brendan and Rachel are getting involved unless they love that script, and what they read, I think they really liked. And it's a good script. It's gonna be fun to make.

There you have it. Two major Hollywood A-listers don’t sign on to a project unless they genuinely believe in the screenplay. And, if you’re skeptical about that, allow me to present Exhibit A: The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The franchise’s third installment remains notoriously polarizing among fans. By most accounts, the script simply didn’t measure up. In fact, that’s reportedly one of the key reasons Rachel Weisz chose not to return, leaving Maria Bello with the unenviable task of stepping in as Evelyn. Bello is a fantastic actress, but let’s be honest: filling Evie’s black knee-high riding boots was always going to be a near-impossible assignment.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Interestingly, in this same interview, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett gave an intriguing answer when asked if Tomb of the Dragon Emperor was canon in their minds. Bettinelli-Olpin answered, “Well, Rachel is in this one,” and Gillett followed up with, “That should answer the question for you.” Well, it would seem Radio Silence has the same head canon as much of the fandom.

It’s no secret that The Mummy franchise isn’t just one of the best action movie series out there but, for a lot of us ‘90s kids, it was a gateway movie. Sure, it leans more swashbuckling adventure than straight-up horror, but it was my first real introduction to the Universal Monsters. From there, it was a straight line back to the black-and-white classics of the 1930s and a lifelong obsession with those iconic characters.

As for The Mummy 4, or whatever title they end up going with since the third film is clearly not canon, there’s still no official word on who else might join the cast or whether longtime favorites will return alongside any new faces.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, it’s hard to imagine the creative team skipping over John Hannah’s Jonathan Carnahan. As Evelyn’s brother and Rick’s perpetually exasperated brother-in-law, Jonathan, delivered some of the franchise’s funniest moments. The same goes for Oded Fehr, who played Ardeth Bay in the first two films. When CinemaBlend’s Mick Joest spoke with Fehr in January 2026, the actor revealed he hadn’t been contacted about a return but made it clear he’d happily sign up for another adventure.

Let's hope the script for the next Mummy movie manages to impressive other franchise alums like it did Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The film is scheduled to land in theaters on May 19, 2028 and, in the meantime, use a Hulu subscription to stream the original three installments.