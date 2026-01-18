After Watching 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 5 Questions I Need The Next Movie To Answer

Spoiler Warning: There are some major spoilers for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple below. If you haven’t watched the new horror movie and hate big surprises being ruined, please take a different path.

The time has finally come: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has landed on the 2026 movie schedule and has brought with it another shockingly gory and remarkably emotional installment to one of the best horror franchises around. After watching Nia DaCosta’s near-perfect follow-up to Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, and getting through its ending (which seemingly teases a new adventure), I have some questions I need the next movie to answer.

These five questions range from topics like the future of a potential cure for the virus to where characters (both human and infected) will go from here to story elements I hope get more time in the planned third 28 Years Later movie. Let’s break them all down now.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Are We Going To Learn More About A Cure, Or Did That Hope Die With Dr. Kelson?

While a cure for the Rage virus has been discussed here and there throughout the franchise, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple took that idea to a whole new level. Though the unorthodox yet inspiring friendship shared by Dr. Ian Kelson, Ralph Fiennes’ solitary and iodine-covered doctor, and Samson, Chi Lewis-Parry’s infected alpha, the idea of a cure goes from a long shot to a real possibility. However, with Kelson dead at the end of the movie and no one knowing of his potential cure besides Samson, what will become of the discovery?

I don’t know if Kelson finished his notes or made plans before meeting his demise at the hands of Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his gang, but I hope humanity’s shot at redemption and rebirth didn’t go up in flames. I’m fairly certain this will be addressed in the future sequel, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this sense of hope fizzles out, considering the franchise’s bleak tone.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Where Does Samson Go From Here?

One of the most interesting characters inThe Bone Temple is Samson, the well-endowed infected we first met last summer. While I first thought this was going to be another case of a smart zombie like the ones we met in George A. Romero’s Living Dead movies, Samson’s journey became something more emotional and powerful as he transformed from a rage-fueled beast to a more sympathetic character.

That said, I wonder where Samson will go from here after seemingly being cured by Dr. Kelson’s cocktail of various substances combating different aspects of the infection. Though he was attacked by a horde of infected aboard the train, where memories of his past life came rushing in, he still seemed sentient and had a devotion to his unlikely friend in the final minutes of the movie. Did the cure make him immune to the bites, scratches, and sprays of blood he suffered in that intense sequence? I hope this is something the next movie continues to explore, as it opens all kinds of possibilities.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

What Happened With The Baby After Spike Brought Her To Lindisfarne?

I went into the film expecting to see more of the larger world teased in the predecessor, but Nia DaCosta’s sequel was more laser-focused on only a handful of characters. That said, I kept wondering about the baby Spike (Alfie Williams) brought to his old home of Lindisfarne after helping deliver her from an infected woman. We never got to see her again, Spike’s dad, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), or anyone else from the community isolated by a causeway.

I just want to know what happened to the child after finding shelter and refuge in the tight-knit community. Does she hold some key to the cure for the infection, since she was uninfected despite being born to a rage-fueled mother? And is it me, or is it implied that Samson is her father? If so, will the newly enlightened alpha come looking for his child?

(Image credit: Sony)

How Will Kelly (Formerly Jimmy Ink) See The World Now That Her Perspective Has Changed?

Though she technically showed up in the final minutes of the 28 Years Later ending, Jimmy Ink (Erin Kellyman) was only briefly shown in the 2025 movie. It was a different story in the new sequel, as the committed yet mistrustful member of Jimmy Crystal’s gang was one of the major players. In fact, her journey from following Jimmy across the island to starting a new adventure with Spike (and taking her birth name of Kelly) was nothing short of powerful. But where does she go from here?

Kelly’s entire worldview changes by the time she and Spike nail Jimmy to an upside-down cross like St. Peter in Dr. Kelson’s sanctuary, and now I’m wondering how she sees things now that she’s realized Sir Jimmy was full of shite. I hope the final scene of Kelly and Spike running from a group of infected while a returning Jim (Cillian Murphy) watches from afar means we’ll be seeing more of her in the sequel. With this new sense of clarity, how will she take in the virus, the world, and her place in it?

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

Finally, Where Are Selena And Hannah?

I wasn’t that shocked when Jim showed up in the final scene of 28 Years Later, as Cillian Murphy’s involvement has been teased time and time again over the past year or so. That said, I was surprised that while we did get a new character with Jim’s young daughter, Selena (Naomie Harris) and Hannah (Megan Burns) were nowhere to be found. They survived the 28 Days Later ending all those years ago and were seen with Jim in the small farmhouse as he recovered from his wounds. So, where are they?

I would be so bummed if the next movie did an Alien 3 by revealing that Selena and Hannah died between the events of the two films. Those two characters were instrumental to the powerful story of the franchise starter nearly a quarter century ago, and their stories need to be told.

All of these questions will hopefully be answered sooner rather than later, as Deadline has reported that Sony is moving forward with 28 Years Later III (or whatever it ends up being called). I just don’t know when that’ll be.