Daredevil: Born Again Actor Confirms Character Isn't Dying In Season 2, So Bring On The Comic Theories

Toby Leonard Moore’s Wesley was killed by Karen Page in Daredevil Season 1, and last year, Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 introduced his long-awaited successor as Wilson Fisk’s right-hand man. Arty Froushan's Buck Cashman was frequently by Fisk’s side, helping him with both his mayoral work and illegal activities. Of course, people who are in Fisk’s close circle are known to die, but thankfully that’s not going to happen with Buck when Born Again Season 2 airs on the 2026 TV schedule, so let the comic theories commence.

Froushan confirmed as much while he was being interviewed by THR. While talking about his love of the theatre and how he would “love to make a movie next,” he then said this about the upcoming Marvel TV show:

I’m going to be filming some of season three of Daredevil, which is the Marvel series I’ve been doing on and off. That’ll be coming up in spring.

It remains to be seen how the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 casualties list will compare to Season 1, but at least we know ahead of time that Buck Cashman won’t be one of the bodies dropped. He’s already lasted longer than Wesley did, and unless there’s a shocking turn of events, I think it’s safe to say Buck will continue working for Wilson Fisk in Born Again Season 3, where Fisk will allegedly become a more powerful Kingpin. But what if there’s more to Buck’s survival than meets the eye?

In the comics, Buck Cashman is a Daredevil supervillain by the name of Bullet who’s worked for Kingpin several times. Right now, the MCU’s Buck is just a normal guy who has all the necessary fixer skills to cover up Wilson Fisk’s crimes. However, could events in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 or Season 3 lead to Arty Froushan's Buck taking on the Bullet identity? Is it possible he already has the background as a mercenary and we just haven’t seen it yet? The mere mention of the actor filming Born Again Season 3 gets the mind speculating.

If there’s one thing that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock doesn’t need, it’s another adversary. Wilson Fisk will be bad enough now that he’s imposed martial law in New York City and has his Anti-Vigilante Task Force hunting down his enemies. We’ll also get Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye causing trouble on his own, as he has a bone to pick with both Daredevil and Kingpin. Thankfully, Matt has plenty of allies to help him this season, including the returning Jessica Jones.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres March 24 on Disney+, and Season 3 is expected arrive around the same time in 2027. I’m not necessarily counting on Arty Froushan's Buck Cashman to suit up as Bullet in the MCU, but I will be interested to see if there’s a specific reason why Buck needs to stick around, or if it’s just because Fisk couldn’t get anything done without him.