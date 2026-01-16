‘Surprisingly Funny, Exceptionally Brutal.’ Critics Say 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Is Boosted By ‘Spectacular’ Ralph Fiennes
In theaters January 16.
Ralph Fiennes may not have been the primary focus of last year’s 28 Years Later, but the introduction of his character Dr. Ian Kelson left an impression on moviegoers, including myself, who did a pretty terrible job of hiding my sobs through his big scene. Now the sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to premiere with more Kelson, more of the Jimmy cult and tons of violence, and critics are giving their takes.
The sequel hits the 2026 movie release schedule on January 16, picking up where its predecessor left off, with Spike (Alfie Williams) being taken in by Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell). In CinemaBlend’s review of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Nick Venable says he was entranced by the way Nia DaCosta takes an already-unpredictable franchise even further into unexpected territory. He ranks the film 4.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Robert Daniels of RogerEbert gives the upcoming horror flick 3.5 out of 4 stars, noting its bleakness, bloodiness and brutality. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is “a gnarly, mind-bending trek through inhumanity,” Daniels says, writing:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club grades The Bone Temple a B+, saying it doesn’t quite live up to 28 Years Later but is still more than worthwhile. In Hassenger’s words:
Jas Keimig of the Seattle Times rates the movie 3.5 out of 4 stars, writing that the director takes the focus off of the zombies, turning the spotlight on the people living in virus-ravaged England and how they often pose an even greater risk to each other. Keimig continues:
Clint Gage of IGN gives 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple a “Great” 8 out of 10, calling it “easily” the most gruesome installment of the franchise, which is saying quite a lot. The sequel is “surprisingly funny, exceptionally brutal,” Gage says, writing:
The critics all seem to agree that 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a worthy — though unequivocally violent — sequel, thanks in large part to Ralph Fiennes’ performance as Dr. Ian Kelson. The movie has been Certified Fresh with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you have interest in this next chapter of the franchise, be sure to grab a ticket, because the film is in theaters as of Friday, January 16.
If you want a refresher of what came before the current movie, 28 Years Later can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
