'Bullet Train' Red Carpet Video Interviews with Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry & More

Actors Brad Pitt, Bryan Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Logan Lerman, Emelina Adams, and Amanda Muñoz speak with CinemaBlend at the red carpet world premiere of the year’s biggest blockbuster, “Bullet Train!” They’re also joined by director David Leitch, producer Kelly McCormick, martial artist Michael Chaturantabut, composer Dominic Lewis, and screenwriter Zak Olkewicz in dishing on the behind-the-scenes happenings of the highly-anticipated action-comedy.

Video Chapters:

00:15 - Aaron Taylor-Johnson talks keeping his faith in David Leitch.

00:51 - Bryan Tyree Henry on how the cast wanted more and more violence

01:24 - Brad Pitt on the absurd humor of “Bullet Train.”

01:42 - Hiroyuki Sanada on Davis Leitch’s unique ability to film action.

02:07 - Logan Lerman on being able to work with Davis Leitch.

02:24 - David Leitch and Kelly McCormick discuss whether or not the crazy tone ever went “too far.”

03:26 - Joey King on getting fit for “Bullet Train” and “The Princess.”

03:46 - Michael Chaturantabut on training Davis Leitch and his emergence as a major Hollywood director.

05:01 - Emelina Adams on getting cast in the film, and attending her first ever red carpet premiere.

05:37 - Dominic Lewis discusses how “Bullet Train’s” genre-mixing allowed him to get crazy with the score.

06:19 - Zak Olkewicz credits Davis Leitch for managing to make the script’s tone work.

07:05 - Amanda Muñoz on playing Bad Bunny’s wife and how the artist was surprisingly shy.