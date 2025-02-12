A 28 Years Later Stuntman's Alleged Message May Have Spoiled The Bone Temple, And I Think There's Both Good News And Bad News

If I had the 2025 movie schedule posted on my refrigerator door, I’d probably have a nice red circle around 28 Years Later. The same would go for the second installment of this would-be trilogy, especially now that 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has a release date set for January 2026. Put 'em next to each other, and it looks like a pair of Rage-infected eyes. Like I said, I'm really jazzed about Danny Boyle's return to this modern horror classic.

Such anticipation means I’m always on the lookout for new details or news dropping about the rest of the Alex Garland scripted-legacy-quels. However, I fear I may have stumbled upon some accidental spoilers, which could involve the arrival of one fan favorite just as two newbies are leaving.

Good News: Cillian Murphy’s 28 Years Later Entrance May Have Just Been Revealed

Performer Danny Stafford, who’s billed as “Dr. Kelson’s Double” on his Spotlight CV, seems to be finished with his role in Nia DaCosta’s middle chapter in 28 Years Later’s grand story. We know as much because he made a Facebook post commemorating that fact dating back to last September; complete with some cryptic art and what looks like a photo of himself on set.

In his goodbyes, Mr. Stafford shared warm thoughts about returning legacy cast-member Cillian Murphy, complete with an inside joke from the set. While we knew Murphy wasn’t on deck for 28 Years Later , there was still a question as to when he might be popping up in this trilogy. Now depending on how deep you are in the fan community, some have actually spotted alleged photos of the Oppenheimer star shooting his return as Jim on set in the wild.

So now with Danny Stafford’s reported corroboration, we’re closer to confirming that Cillian Murphy will be back in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Though for all we know, Nia DaCosta is just filming a potential ending tag that leads into a hypothetical larger role for Jim in the final chapter.

That’s where the good news ends though, as it’s time to break some bad news that seems to be hidden right in front of our faces.

Bad News: We May Now Know Two 28 Years Later Characters Who Don’t Make It Out Of The Bone Temple

Mr. Stafford’s thank yous to the cast of 28 Years Later are pretty extensive, especially when it comes to the venerable Ralph Fiennes. With Dr. Kelson becoming “a much bigger part” in The Bone Temple , we knew that Round 2 would be a big deal for this mysterious party.

With the role scaling up, Danny Stafford’s role as a double was probably a necessity for this potentially major 28 Franchise character. Which has me wondering, is his wrapping on 28 Years Later’s first sequel a sign that Dr. Kelson dies during this adventure?

That’s not the end of the potential losses however, as a pretty major cast member is missing from Stafford’s post. Call me crazy, but the absence of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s name in this rundown of collaborators has me thinking that his character Jamie isn’t going to live to see the curtain drop on 28 Years Later.

