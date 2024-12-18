Aaron Taylor-Johnson Revealed A Secret To Marvel's Superhero Looks I Hadn't Thought About (But Makes Total Sense): 'Arms, Butts, I've Seen Some Crazy...'

Sony’s last Spider-Man Universe project on the 2024 movie schedule , Kraven the Hunter, has finally hit theaters with star Aaron Taylor-Johnson showing off some appropriately superhero-esque washboard abs and mega-buff arms. While the Kick-Ass actor definitely got fit AF to portray Kraven , he just revealed that it’s possible that some Marvel superhero looks have a secret that I hadn’t thought of, though it makes total sense.

What Did Kraven The Hunter’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson Say About Marvel’s Superhero Looks?

If you’re wondering how Aaron Taylor-Johnson could know anything about Marvel’s superhero looks, well, I can’t even really accuse you of having a short memory, as it was nearly a full decade ago when he starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron as the MCU’s version of Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver. Obviously, that 2015 movie saw the Fall Guy actor get to experience the behind-the-scenes aspects of making one of Marvel’s highly-hyped films, and he just revealed a secret to the muscle-bound heroes during an interview with Capitol , saying:

I’ve worked on some Marvel films and, you know, those suits are padded!

EXCUSE ME?!?! Mr. Taylor-Johnson, are you actually saying that some of our favorite, recent big-screen superheroes had muscles that were manufactured by man, but not in the “I ate boiled chicken and broccoli for two years and would murder for just a sniff of one slice of greasy pizza or some chocolate cake and please don’t make me go to the gym anymore” way that we always hear about?! When he was asked if there were built-in six packs, he added:

Yeah, dude! Arms, everything. Butts! I’ve seen some crazy pads!

My goodness. I just feel so...so betrayed! Don’t you? Every time someone like Chris Hemsworth reveals how they got superhero ripped , it’s still not all up to their hard work and the sacrifice of the occasional celebratory cocktail?

And you know what? Now that I think about it, this actually does make complete sense. Yes, superhero actors tend to have crazy intense training sessions and basically only eat “healthy stuff” like Taylor-Johnson did to pack on muscle, but also? Those costumes are tiiiiiiight. Like, if there’s any fluctuation in your weight or even the slightest bit of decrease in say, the musculature of your gluteus maximus, suddenly you’re not filling that costume out as it was made for you to.

They likely have at least five costumes (conservatively) ready to go, but do you think they're gonna go remake all of them just because suddenly your booty's not big enough anymore? Hell, no! So, enter padding!

Also, look at how some of those characters are drawn in the comics. Those bodies are mostly unattainable by normal human standards, and even though actors have all of the best trainers, dieticians, chefs, doctors, etc. on board to make it happen, it’s rather understandable if it’s difficult to maintain for long enough to film a whole blockbuster. You can see the full clip, below:

