Kraven The Hunter And Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Meet In Fan Art, And Now I Want This Crossover For Real

As we steadily approach the release of Kraven The Hunter in theaters, fans of the world class hunter have been eager to see how he will be reflected on the big screen. But fans are more excited to see how this will play out in the long run, and whether or not this movie means that we will be seeing more of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. One fan on Instagram posted a cross-over that frankly I myself absolutely need.

Until recently, Kraven the hunter has not had a major on-screen appearance, though his spear was seen in the end credits of Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spiderman 2 as part of the Sinister Six schematics. This was because at the time there was a lot of set up for the Sinister Six to be the villains of the next movie, and if you know Spiderman you know Kraven is a member. Sadly, we did not get a third Amazing Spiderman, but fan Arifinity on Instagram posted art of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man with Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven. And seeing what we could possibly get, I just really want it to be reality.

For those who are not up to date with Spider-Man comic book villains, Kraven is a hunter who is always looking for his next big prey. The concept for Kraven is heavily inspired by Richard Connell’s short story The Most Dangerous Game, in which an experienced Russian hunter has switched from hunting animals to hunting man, because man is the most dangerous creature of all. In the comic books Kraven hunts Spider-Man, seeing him as optimal prey, and his whole drive is wanting to kill something stronger than him to prove he is the strongest. So I’m curious if the movie is going to paint him as an anti-hero as the trailers suggest.

And as already mentioned, Kraven as a character has not had any major screen appearances, so a full movie about him seemed to come out of nowhere. Though, if you’re like me who is a fan of Insomniac’s Spider-Man video game, we know that he was a pivotal villain in the second game released just last year. And now with this movie, as well as Andrew Garfield reprising his role as Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans are speculating we might be finally getting that Sinister Six movie but with a twist of multiverse shenanigans.

Recently the MCU has been dabbling with some of the side characters and villains from their properties. There was a Silver Sable and Black Cat movie in the works, that unfortunately fell through (as a Felicia Hardy fan I’m still malding about that one). And if Kraven The Hunter is in fact the first major step towards a Sinister Six movie as hinted, then I am all for it and I can’t wait for its release.

Currently Kraven The Hunter is set to hit theaters on December 13th, and here's everything we know about it. While there doesn’t seem to be any Spider-Man in the movie, outside of a small easter egg, you can binge the Spider-Man movies with a Disney+ subscription. Or you can be like me and stare at that amazing fanart and dream of what could have been.