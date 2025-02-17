Nosferatu Is Coming To Streaming This Week So Now Is The Time To Secure A Year Of Peacock For Under $30 – Subscribe And Find Out How To Watch

How To Watch Nosferatu Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Streaming Release: February 21 (US) US Stream: Peacock TV International Streams: Currently in movie theaters only Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Nosferatu – Synopsis

Originally Robert Eggers second feature length film following his directorial debut with The Witch, a remake of the 1922 movie Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror has been in the works since 2015. A passion project that was thus delayed, Eggers went on to direct The Lighthouse and The Northman before Nosferatu finally saw the light of day, with casting of Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp announced in September 2022. Nearly a decade from conception to release, those in the States will be happy to hear you can finally watch Nosferatu online from the comfort of your own home when it's released on Friday, February 21 on Peacock , and we explain exactly how to watch it and get a deal on your Peacock subscription below.

An unofficial adaptation of the original vampire text, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Nosferatu follows Ellen Hutter (Depp) who, years prior, pledged herself to a supernatural being in the hope of curing her loneliness. Now married to Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), the couple live in a German town where, as an estate agent, Thomas seeks to make partner at the brokerage, and takes on a lucrative commission in the hopes of proving himself and securing the promotion. Endeavoring to sell the Grünewald Manor to Count Orlok (Skarsgård), a mysterious nobleman residing in a dilapidated castle in Transylvania, he leaves his wife – haunted by death – to secure the deal with the count.

A deliciously gothic tale, Nosferatu brings excitement and flare to the horror genre in its exploration of obsession – and its reception speaks for itself. The Hollywood Reported described it as "exciting, repulsive and beautiful", while its box office success saw it become Focus Features third highest grossing domestic release behind Downton Abbey (2019) and Coraline (2009).

Coming to Peacock on Friday, you have the option of subscribing to its annual Premium plan and saving 63% on a whole year's worth of on-demand content, including other Oscar nominees like Conclave and The Wild Robot, with Wicked soon to follow. But the deal does expire on February 18, so you'll need to act fast. For all the options on how to watch Nosferatu online from anywhere, we explain everything below, including using a VPN to unblock Peacock while overseas.

How to watch Nosferatu online in the US

Stakes at the ready! Nosferatu swoops onto its exclusive streaming home in the US on Friday, February 21 – but if you want to benefit from a discount on Peacock, you'll need to sign up before it expires on February 18.

Currently, with the code WINTERSAVINGS, you can get 63% off its Premium annual plan. That means paying $29.99 for a whole 12 months of content, down from $79.99 a year.

Of course, if you're only really after a Peacock subscription to watch Nosferatu, its monthly rate might be better suited. Starting from $7.99 a month, you can also choose to skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Currently traveling abroad? Americans temporarily out of the country can download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home. We explain how below.

How to watch Nosferatu from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Nosferatu online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Can I Stream Nosferatu Outside of the US?

Outside of the US, Nosferatu is still only showing in movie theaters with no official streaming release date across performs yet set. It could soon be made available to buy or rent digitally, but currently there are no exact dates or details on this.

American oversea? Use a VPN to join a US server and access your Peacock subscription from anywhere.

Nosferatu Trailer

Who Is In The Cast Of Nosferatu?