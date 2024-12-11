Aaron Taylor-Johnson Got Fit AF For Kraven, But He Just Revealed How Long It Took (And Please Do Not Sign Me Up)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is always ripped, but went even further for Kraven.
The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of shared universes in play. That includes Sony's Spider-Man universe... which is notably missing the actual web slinger. The next of these projects is the Kraven movie, which is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He got fit AF for the role, but Taylor-Johnson revealed how long it took (and please do not sign me up).
What we know about Kraven the Hunter, but one thing is clear: Aaron Taylor-Johnson looked absolutely jacked for the role. The Kraven trailers have his abs on full display, and the 34 year-old actor definitely put in the work for them. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he spoke about this wildly long process, sharing:
Talk about a commitment. While leading the cast of Kraven the Hunter would have been a grueling job no matter what, the fact that Taylor-Johnson had to carbs or alcohol for two full years is something else entirely. I guess there's a reason that his abs are so defined in the promotional material for the upcoming Marvel movie.
Longtime fans of Aaron Taylor-Johnson know that he's always been rather ripped, going back to his star-making performance in the Kick-Ass franchise. But his level of fitness is on another level for Kraven, giving the character an imposing physical presence in the limited footage released to the public. Later in that same interview, the Fall Guy actor revealed what went down when his years-long diet ended, saying:
Is anyone else suddenly craving pizza and beer? It seems like Aaron Taylor-Johnson definitely was, and one can only imagine how thrilling it was to finally give into those urges.
It remains to be seen how all that hard work translates to the actor's performance in Kraven the Hunter. The limited footage certainly make him look like an imposing force, one capable of bloody R-rated violence. Perhaps it's for the best that Spider-Man isn't in the movie, as Peter Parker likely would have sustained some serious injuries.
The pressure is on for Kraven the Hunter to deliver in theaters, given the poor reception for projects like Morbius and Madame Web. All will be revealed when arrives December 13th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.