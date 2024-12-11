Critics Have Seen Kraven The Hunter, And They’re Not Holding Back On Aaron Taylor-John’s Spider-Man Universe Movie
It seems this is a hunt critics would prefer not to take part in.
As the year dies down, there are still a few notable titles that have yet to be released amid the 2024 movie schedule. Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, which sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson play the titular role, is such a film. This R-rated installment in Sony’s expanded cinematic Spider-Man universe has been much-discussed and, per recent comments from producers, it could be the last entry in the franchise (at least for a while). Now, critics have finally screened the comic book flick and, needless to say, they’re not holding back their thoughts.
One could certainly say that Sony’s line of big-screen Spidey offshoots has seen more valleys than peaks. Just this year alone, Madame Web opened to negative reviews and little fanfare at the box office, while Venom: The Last Dance pulled in some cash but was also largely panned. So how does the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-fronted flick stack up to its predecessors? Well, CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg explained in his own Kraven review that it surpasses the former two films in some ways, but there are a number of issues:
From the outside looking in, there seemed to be a few appealing elements to this upcoming superhero movie. There’s the promise of intense action and gore (as teased in the Kraven trailers), the prospect of seeing Marvel characters like Rhino and Chameleon and of course, there’s the sheer physicality of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who got fit AF to play the eponymous antihero. Despite all of that, THR’s David Rooney asserts that the movie fails to impress:
The J.C. Chandor-directed film centers around feared hunter Kraven – whose real name is Sergei Kravinoff – who seeks to travel the globe in an attempt to track down the greatest prey imaginable while wrestling with personal demons. Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe also star in the film. Lyvie Scott of Inverse can see promise within the overall plot but, in her estimation, the movie is hampered by too many issues:
Not everyone was less than pleased with this latest superhero offering, though. FilmInk critic Cain Noble-Davies offers some complimentary sentiments to share about it. While he grades the film on a curve proportional to the films that preceded it, Noble-Davies argues that there’s some charm to be found:
Still, IndieWire critic David Ehrlich doesn’t mince words when discussing the shortcomings of Sony’s latest Spidey-adjacent effort. What seems to boggle his mind most were the creative decisions as well as the aesthetic that he compares to the superhero films of the early 2000s:
Based on these reviews, one gets the feeling that Sony’s widely debated Spider-Man Universe is ending on a low note. Of course, general audiences have yet to see the film for themselves, and there’s always the chance that they might feel differently. They can check out Kraven the Hunter when it opens in theaters on December 13.
