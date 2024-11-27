Aaron Taylor-Johnson Still Sky High On The Bond Hopeful List, But A Gladiator II Alum Is Gaining Momentum

In the world of cinematic espionage, one name has still on people’s minds during the 2024 movie schedule . As we’re poised to add to what we know about James Bond 26, there’s a lot of competitors being hotly tipped as the next face of 007. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still sky high on the list, Gladiator II’s theatrical release has seen another actor gaining momentum.

The Current Bond 26 Odds Field, Now Including Gladiator II’s Paul Mescal

Per a new update from betting firm Ladbrokes , it appears strength and honor have come to Paul Mescal’s door. After learning how Mescal convinced Ridley Scott to cast him in the current legacy-quel hit, it appears the Normal People vet may have convinced bettors that he should be the new Commander Bond.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 1/1 (50%)

Paul Mescal - 2/1 (33.3%)

Theo James - 7/2 (22.2%)

James Norton - 7/1 (12.5%)

Callum Turner / Lucien Laviscount - 8/1 (11.1%)

Jack Lowden - 9/1 (10%)

Personally, I think Jack Lowden, James Norton and Callum Turner are all owed a bottle of Bollinger champagne. Those men have consistently cropped up in the James Bond betting odds for the past couple of years, and have outlasted even the hottest of tips from the past.

It makes me happy to see such results, especially after personally stumping for Lowden’s James Bond chances in the past. The same could be said for James Norton, who’s another person that’s been one of the 007 actors you can bet on for the past couple years. So there's still a chance than Paul Mescal's new found bump in the polls may see him to the way of such past front runners as Henry Cavill and Regé-Jean Page.

However, that hasn’t swayed the crowd too much as of late, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s chances to become the next Commander Bond have been the hottest ticket at the moment. With Paul Mescal now seeming to challenge his spot, as well as the rest of the James Bond candidate pool, I think it’s time to take sides.

Why I’m Still On Team Aaron Taylor-Johnson In This Hypothetical Matchup

If we’re down to Paul Mescal and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at this point in the James Bond movies life cycle, then I’d still call myself on the side of Team ATJ. I’m not saying that the All of Us Strangers star should totally be counted out. On the contrary: the reason I’d still push for Kraven the Hunter’s lead is because Mr. Mescal needs to get some more action under his belt.

Admittedly, his physique and stunt prowess in Gladiator II is pretty impressive, especially for what’s considered as his action movie debut. But looking at his filmography, and considering the Daniel Craig James Bond movies showing us a run of super serious action-dramas, I think it’s fair to say that we need to see some more of Paul Mescal’s more kinetic abilities.

That’s also keeping in mind that if this new long term minded era of 007 movies is going to play to a less serious degree, an action-comedy is what the Aftersun heartbreaker should sign on for in the near future. But to put a lighthearted spin on that tragic phrase from the James Bond lexicon, we have all the time in the world to consider who the next 00-heartthrob will actually be.