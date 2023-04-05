Chicago Fire Director Talks The 'Amazing' Experience Working With Jesse Spencer As Matt Casey And Preparing To Direct In Season 11
Jesse Spencer is back as Matt Casey on Chicago Fire in an exciting new episode, and director Tayo Amos opened up about her experience!
The eleventh season of Chicago Fire has thrown curveball after curveball at the heroes of Firehouse 51, and the next episode on April 5 will deliver something that fans have been waiting for since the end of Season 10: the return of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey. Called “Danger Is All Around,” the episode was directed by Tayo Amos, and she opened up to CinemaBlend about how she prepared to join a show more than 200 episodes in and working with the “amazing” Jesse Spencer.
Tayo Amos came to Chicago Fire as part of NBCU’s Female Forward program, which works to give female directors a break into episodic television, with the goal of gender parity in directing. Her episode will not only bring back Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, but also bring up some old memories for Gallo with the arrival of a family member and have Tony on the verge of making CFD history. With a lot happening in one hour of television, Amos explained how she prepared to direct a show with so much history after 11 seasons:
Not many shows even run for eleven seasons and 200+ episodes, let alone with many cast members and crew members who have been around from the beginning. According to Tayo Amos, shadowing two episodes of Chicago Fire on top of her own past work – which includes projects that have filmed at Cannes Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and Urbanworld and short films that have streamed on Peacock and Amazon Prime – prepared her to step into the world of Firehouse 51’s firefighters and paramedics.
And as it turns out, the USC/Stanford graduate also made sure to watch earlier days of Chicago Fire, and counts herself as a fan of the long-running show as well. She shared:
I think it’s safe to say that many Chicago Fire fans can relate to being roped into the stories that have kept this show going strong through highs, lows, and sometimes even heartbreak for over a decade at this point! That heartbreak often comes from the departures of major characters, but Matt Casey was fortunately written out back in Season 10 in a way that could bring Jesse Spencer back.
After Casey returned for the Stellaride wedding and has since received some mentions while off-screen in Oregon, the new episode brings him back in the flesh for a special task force with Stella Kidd. His return guarantees that “Danger Is All Around” will be a standout episode of Season 10, and Tayo Amos shared what it was like to work with him:
Not many TV characters have as much history as Matt Casey, and the only shame about his return may be that the bromance with Severide can’t continue on screen with Taylor Kinney’s absence. Based on everything that the director has said about what to expect, viewers can look forward to an episode unlike any other in Season 11 with Jesse Spencer back, and that’s certainly not all that’s exciting on the way. Check out the promo for what to expect:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET for Tayo Amos’ episode of Chicago Fire, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m, and be sure to check back with CinemaBlend after the episode for more from the director! Plus, you can revisit past episodes streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
