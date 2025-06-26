Chicago Fire Cast A Star From Dick Wolf’s Latest Cancelled Show For Season 14, But Is He A Worthy Replacement For The Exiting Characters?

NBC’s One Chicago is still in the midst of summer hiatus in the 2025 TV schedule , but the weeks since the finales back in May haven’t answered a major question for Chicago Fire: what will the cast look like with two major departures ? Well, fans won’t have to wait for fall for at least one answer. Fire has cast a star from a recently-cancelled Wolf Entertainment TV show as the newest series regular, with a character who will presumably replace Daniel Kyri's Ritter and/or Jake Lockett's Carver in Season 14. Prepare to welcome On Call’s Brandon Larracuente to Firehouse 51!

While Prime Video’s On Call wasn’t part of the multi-show Dick Wolf TV universe that spans NBC and CBS, it did feature One Chicago vets like Monica Raymund and Eriq La Salle, with La Salle previously telling CinemaBlend about his hopes for a second season . The show was cancelled back in May, although remains available streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription . After FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, it was the third cancellation of a Wolf series of the spring and opened the door for Brandon Larracuente to join Fire.

(Image credit: Erin Simkin/Prime Video)

The On Call alum has been cast as a series regular for Chicago Fire Season 14, according to Deadline, although no details about his character are currently available other than that he will be a key member of the 51 family. With the departures of Jake Lockett as Carver and Daniel Kyri as Ritter on top of Stella’s tear-jerking pregnancy reveal in the Season 13 finale, I’m assuming that Brandon Larracuente is coming on board as a new firefighter for Truck 81. (You can stream the finale now with a Peacock subscription .)

While we don’t yet know the circumstances of Ritter’s exit after the finale only set up Carver’s, Stella will presumably have some vacancies to fill on Truck. Even then, it remains to be seen how long she can remain on active duty now that she has a bun in the oven. In fact, if Fire goes for the usual time jump from May to September, Stella could well already be on desk or EMT duty similar to what the show did with Dawson’s brief pregnancy before Monica Raymund’s departure.

All of this is to say that Larracuente’s character may be entering a firehouse in turmoil, although at least Severide helped Pascal wrap up his legal troubles before the credits rolled on Season 13. Interestingly, Deadline further reports that the efforts to find a new home for On Call may still be ongoing. If Season 2 does happen, Larracuente’s character’s absence would probably be the easiest to explain away based on how Season 1 ended.

Chicago Fire returns to NBC in the fall, with its regular 9 p.m. ET time slot on Wednesday nights for Season 14. As always, Fire airs between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. The three series will presumably return in late September, as per usual, but you can revisit older episodes streaming on Peacock in the meantime.