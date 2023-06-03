Chris Pratt Called Out How Much James Gunn Amuses Himself On Set In Viral GOTG Vol. 3 Clip, And I Can’t Get Enough

While the overall moviemaking process is serious business, as evidenced by countless blooper reels, there’s plenty of fun to be had during the production process. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was no exception, though that shouldn’t be surprising given that just like its predecessors, the latest entry of the Marvel movies in order was written and directing by James Gunn, a man with excellent comedic sensibilities. In fact, in a viral Vol. 3 clip straight from CinemaBlend, Chris Pratt called out the filmmaker for how much he amuses himself on set, and it was pretty spectacular.

Pratt and Gunn were paired together while our own Sean O’Connell chatted with them during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 junket, and together they played a Guardians of the Galaxy-centric trivia game, with some of the questions covering their behind-the-scenes experiences. One of the questions asked was “Who makes James Gunn laugh the most on the Guardians of the Galaxy set?”, and while Gunn answered that it was Pratt, the Star-Lord actor confidently declared that it was Gunn himself who accomplished this, which the filmmaker acknowledged was “probably true.” See for yourself:

Given that James Gunn immediately started cracking up when he saw Chris Pratt’s answer and admitted there was truth to it, that immediately proved the latter’s point that the former receives top billing when it comes to amusing him, not to mention funny enough on its own. However, if we eliminate him as an option, then it’s still Pratt who makes Gunn laugh the most, although before answering during the CinemaBlend game, Gunn clarified that he was looking at it from the perspective of laughing “at” him rather than “with” him. In any case, Pratt has had three productions (four counting The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which occurred in the midst of Vol. 3 rolling cameras and can be watched with a Disney+ subscription) to watch Gunn make himself laugh, so that’s roughly a decade worth of entertainment on its own.

Sadly, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marked the end of Gunn’s run with these characters, and now that he’s co-president of DC Studios with Peter Safran, he’s focused now on the new DC Universe’s Chapter One slate, titled Gods and Monsters. So while it was promised after Vol. 3’s credits finished rolling that “The Legendary Star-Lord will return” (which our own Mike Reyes isn’t keen about), when that day comes, it’ll be someone else giving Pratt direction in the MCU, just like in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. But that doesn’t mean that Pratt and Gunn will never work together again. After all, the writer/director has said he plans to include some Guardians of the Galaxy actors in Superman: Legacy, so maybe the Parks & Recreation alum will be one of them.

