We Don't Know A Ton About James Gunn's Superman: Legacy Movie, But Apparently Some Guardians Will Be Involved

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally been released, officially marking the end of his tenure at Marvel Studios. Now, the fan-favorite filmmaker seems set to fully focus on the work associated with his new leadership position at DC Studios . The co-head isn’t just overseeing the film and TV productions, of course, as he’s also writing and directing the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. At this point, we don’t know much about the latest movie to feature the Last Son of Krypton, but Gunn himself just dropped a major bit of info. Apparently, Guardians alums will be included in some capacity.

How James Gunn Revealed GOTG Stars’ Involvement In Superman: Legacy

The Super director shared this major detail while participating in one of his occasional fan Q&A sessions over social media. This weekend, he took to Twitter to field questions from admirers, and his main stipulation was that each query could be answered with a simple “Yes” or “No.” So when he was asked whether any actor from his Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise would appear in Legacy, his response was pretty self-explanatory:

Yes.May 6, 2023 See more

As history has shown, James Gunn has a firm group of consistent collaborators, which includes Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion and Jennifer Holland, who’s also his wife. Additionally, Gunn worked with Chukwudi Iwuji on Peacemaker, and the actor totally nailed the role of Clemson Murn (who met his demise in Season 1). That could possibly mean that Iwuji may not team up with the director for another DCU production, though I suppose it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility. I could see the imposing actor voicing a different character, at the very least.

What James Gunn Has Said Previously About Working With The Guardians Cast Again

While he hasn’t spilled all of the beans when it comes to his upcoming DC movies , the director/writer/producer has been open about some of the things he’d like to happen. Something he’s been incredibly vocal about is his desire to have some of his MCU colleagues join him. Earlier this year, the filmmaker expressed hope that he’d reunite with Guardians of the Galaxy stars at some point. He specifically said that he knows he’ll work with the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista again.

That was a prospect that seemed to excite a number of fans, but there was also some pushback from others across social media. James Gunn responded to the backlash , noting that he has “hundreds of roles to cast” and that audiences will see a mixture of new faces and old friends of his. But above all else, what he finds most important is that “the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with.”

People already have plenty of questions regarding the latest Supes movie which is reportedly in pre-production now. The Slither helmer dropped that exciting Legacy update in April, while also unveiling the first draft of the script – which was submitted before the writers strike . The director knows that establishing the tone for this Superman movie will be tricky , but he seems to be up to the challenge. He’s a capable filmmaker with a distinct voice, and one hopes that it translates into a strong movie centered around Clark Kent. As speculation continues to swirl, I (like so many others) will also be keeping an eye out to see which Guardans alums end up joining the fold.

In the meantime, you can see those actors on the big screen right now by checking out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters.