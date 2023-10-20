Chucky Creator Digs Into That Horrifying Legacy Character Murder Scene In Season 3
Spoilers!
SPOILER WARNING! The following article contains massive spoilers for the third episode of Chucky Season 3. If you have not yet watched, continue at your own risk!
“Jennifer’s Body,” the third episode in the third season of Chucky, features arguably the most horrifying scene that the series has unleashed yet. One of the coolest aspects of the show is that it regularly features Alex Vincent, the original Andy Barclay from 1988’s Child’s Play, and it is beyond shocking to see him get tied to his bed and stabbed to death by his nemesis. The whole think thankfully turns out to just be a dream, but it is terrifying on first watch (particularly after the traumatic death of Annie Briggs’ Rachel Fairchild in Episode 2).
Shocked by what I was witnessing while watching the episode earlier this month, I was compelled to ask about the sequence the next day when I had the incredible pleasure of interviewing Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky. He was there when Alex Vincent was making his acting debut as a six/seven-year-old in the original Child’s Play, and he was thrilled with the work that the actor did in his death scene. Said the filmmaker,
It unquestionably tracks that Chucky’s favorite dream would be killing Andy. The spotlight drifted from their conflict for a while with Bride Of Chucky and Seed Of Chucky, but Andy was a perfect pain in the ass to the killer doll through the first three Child’s Play movies, and Alex Vincent made a spectacular return to the role in the post-credits scene of Curse Of Chucky, where he is featured blowing the titular villains head off with a shotgun. He takes immense pleasure in torturing Chucky in the sequel that followed, Cult Of Chucky, and he has done a tremendous job thwarting his nemesis through the first two seasons of the USA/Syfy series.
Because he is an important legacy character, there is an impression in Chucky that he may be “safe,” but the dream sequence is extra horrifying because it dispels that notion (for a limited time). If you were shocked, that was certainly the intention of the filmmakers, and while Don Mancini couldn’t talk too much about the event as far as story is concerned, he revealed how the scene qualifies as one of the movie’s great tributes to classic cinema:
Thinking about it for a moment, Don Mancini then recalled that this wasn’t the first time that Chucky tied Andy to a bed, so perhaps the homage works the other way. Or as he put it:
Obviously it’s unclear right now if the Chucky series will ever actually feature a sequence where Charles Lee Ray successfully murders Andy Barclay… but if this is the only time we ever get to see that play out, it should be known that Alex Vincent had a blast. The Chucky creator walked away impressed with what the actor brought to the moment, saying,
“Very wrong in all the right ways” could very well be the Chucky tagline.
Following “Jennifer’s Body,” there is only one more episode left in the first half of Chucky Season 3 – which has been split in half because of the strikes in Hollywood. The mid-season finale will air simultaneously on Syfy and USA in the show’s regular timeslot on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00/8:00c, and if you’re a cord cutter, you’ll be able to watch it on Thursday, October 26 if you have a Peacock subscription. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend both before and after that, as we have more for you coming up from my interview with Don Mancini.
