Chucky Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything Else We Know

It’s been a big year for killer dolls, but now, a true icon is coming back to show that there is no superior legendary slasher in the horror subgenre. Approximately 35 years after the arrival of Child’s Play on the big screen, Chucky is coming back for a third season of his critically acclaimed cable series.

Maintaining the continuity established with all of the Child's Play and Chucky movies (with the exception of the 2019 remake), the on-going Chucky series has been a delight, and while Season 2 came to an end less than a year ago (specifically on November 23, 2022), new episodes are just about ready to air. So when will Chucky Season 3 premiere? What will the new story be about? Who in the cast is coming back? We answer all of those questions and more in this handy guide.

Chucky Season 3 Is Coming On October 4

(Image credit: SYFY)

It was back in January that Chucky officially got a renewal for Season 3, and Don Mancini and the writers/filmmakers behind the show were quick to execute a new run of episodes. While modern television can see years go by in between seasons of a successful show, Chucky is coming back exactly one day short of a year after the debut of Season 2. The Season 3 premiere of Chucky will air on both USA and Syfy on October 4, 2023.

Chucky Will Be Heading To Washington D.C. In Season 3

(Image credit: SYFY)

In Chucky Season 1, the titular killer doll went back to his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey to stir up trouble among the local youth. In Season 2, the beloved slasher made his way back to the Catholic boarding school he attended after murdering his mother. For Season 3, however, the show isn’t specifically digging deeper into the life of Charles Lee Ray; instead, the series is taking Chucky inside the beltway to cause some mayhem in Washington D.C.

The setting was first announced in mid-August 2023, as USA/Syfy released a promo for Chucky Season 3 featuring the eponymous serial killer as the subject of a press conference fielding questions about new episodes.

Does Chucky Season 3 Have A Trailer?

While an official trailer for Chucky Season 3 featuring footage from the upcoming run does not yet exist, you can enjoy the viral announcement video that was released. In it, Chucky addresses some vital questions that fans have been asking since the renewal was announced, though his answers aren’t precisely overflowing with details.

Who Will Be In The Cast Of Chucky Season 3?

(Image credit: SYFY)

The cast of Chucky Season 3 has technically not been officially announced yet, but we can make some educated guesses about who will be featured in the latest episodes.

Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky

The Chucky franchise just isn’t the same without Brad Dourif voicing the killer doll (as evidenced by the 2019 Child’s Play remake), but that’s thankfully not a concern that the show has had to deal with. Dourif, who is now 73, seems as giddy as ever to embody the spirit of Charles Lee Ray, and hopefully he’ll continue to do it for many more years to come.

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, and Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross

Played respectively by Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jake Wheeler, Devon Evans, and Lexy Cross have been through hell together since their introduction in Chucky Season 1, but by the end of Season 2 they are at the very least together and have Miss Fairchild (Annie Briggs) as their legal guardian. We don’t know what the future has in store for them as Chucky makes his way down the Atlantic Coast from New Jersey to Washington D.C., but they’ll presumably be in action doing everything they can to stop their nemesis.

Carina Battrick as Caroline Cross

Of the main child characters in the first two seasons of Chucky, Carina Battrick’s Caroline Cross is in a different place. While Jake, Devon and Lexy have all been adopted by their former teacher, Caroline betrays them and leaves with Tiffany in the Season 2 finale, and they end up in New York together. Of course, what happens next is unclear…

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine

At the end of Season 2, things didn’t look so great for Tiffany Valentine, who is on the run and still in Jennifer Tilly’s body. Living in New York with Caroline, she attempts to transfer her soul into a Belle doll – but it doesn’t work because the body is already taken by Chucky. The finale ends as Tiffany screams for her life… but it’s unclear if she’s actually dead, if not particularly because Jennifer Tilly has been confirmed to be back for Season 3.

Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce

In the moments before Tiffany is attacked by Chucky in the Season 2 finale, she gets a foreboding phone call from Nica Pierce – who has been hunting Tiffany in an effort to get revenge for her abduction/the severance of all her limbs. Even if Tiffany is actually dead, it’s hard to imagine that we’ve seen the last of Fiona Dourif playing Nica (if not especially because the show gives her the opportunity to work with her dad).

Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay

Nobody has suffered the horribleness of Charles Lee Ray quite like Andy Barclay, having been tortured by the serial killer ever since he was young. At the end of Chucky Season 2, it seems that he gets some peace when he thinks that his childhood terror has finally been defeated… but with Chucky being back, we have to assume that Alex Vincent will be back in action as well.

Christine Elise as Kyle

If Andy Barclay’s story is continuing, we sure hope that Christine Elise will be back as Kyle too. The foster siblings have been through hell together – having first teamed up all the way back in Child’s Play 2– and hopefully there are more of their adventures as a pair still to come with Chucky still being on the loose.

Devon Sawa as ?

It turns out that there are a lot of people in the Chucky universe who look a lot like Devon Sawa. The Final Destination star has played three roles on the Chucky series thus far – Logan Wheeler, Luke Wheeler, and Father Bryce – and all of them have met violent ends, but we suspect we haven’t seen the last of the actor’s face. Chucky doesn’t confirm anything in the Season 3 teaser even when directly asked about Sawa’s return, but odds seem pretty high.

Chucky Season 3 Episodes Will Be Available To Stream On Peacock The Day After They Premiere

(Image credit: Syfy)

From the beginning, Chucky has had a different distribution model than most shows. Typically, series produced by major studios air on a single network, but, as I’ve noted throughout this feature, Chucky has always had two homes: USA and Syfy. That’s provided audiences multiple ways to find it – and the net is being cast even wider for the upcoming Season 3. For the upcoming run, episodes will be available to stream by Peacock subscribers the day after they debut on basic cable.

In previous years, new Chucky episodes wouldn’t premiere on Peacock until the individual seasons completed airing all of their episodes, but NBCUniversal is changing things up now. Specifics – such as the timing of when the episodes will become available – is unclear as of now, but we will update this feature as more information becomes available.

While we wait for more details about Chucky Season 3 and anticipate the arrival of the first footage online, you can either get familiar with the show or rewatch all of the previous episodes now via Peacock. Those who don’t have a streaming subscription can also purchase episodes digitally at major online outlets including Amazon, Vudu, Apple, and Google Play. Physical media fans will be excited to know that both there are Chucky Season 1 and Chucky Season 2 Blu-rays available.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more about Chucky Season 3, and head over to our 2023 TV Schedule to learn about all of the new and old shows set to premiere between now and the end of the year.