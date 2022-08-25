‘Clerks III’ Video Interview With Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes & More
By Jeff McCobb published
Watch our exclusive interview with the 'Clerks III' cast from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
"Clerks III" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman chat about the third "Clerks" movie in this interview with CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. They chat about everything from View Askew’s history to Jason Mewes’ dream of becoming a wax figure.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Jason Mewes never saw ‘Cats,’ but “'Clerks III' has buttholes, too
00:30 - Kevin Smith is “thirsty” for relevancy
01:29 - The inspiration behind Randal’s heart attack in ‘Clerks III'
04:30 - When ReelBlend watched ‘Clerks III’ at Kevin Smith’s house
05:25 - The View Askew references packed into 'Clerks III'
10:00 - Jason Mewes used to be camera shy
12:40 - Jason Mewes wants to be a wax figure
14:15 - Jason Mewes confuses celebrities with people he knows from AA
15:15 - Brian O’Halloran on working with Rosario Dawson again
17:00 - How Randal and Dante’s relationship has changed since 'Clerks II’
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he enjoys feeding his addiction to buying furniture on Amazon.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.