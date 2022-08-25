‘Clerks III’ Video Interview With Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes & More

"Clerks III" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman chat about the third "Clerks" movie in this interview with CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. They chat about everything from View Askew’s history to Jason Mewes’ dream of becoming a wax figure.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Jason Mewes never saw ‘Cats,’ but “'Clerks III' has buttholes, too

00:30 - Kevin Smith is “thirsty” for relevancy

01:29 - The inspiration behind Randal’s heart attack in ‘Clerks III'

04:30 - When ReelBlend watched ‘Clerks III’ at Kevin Smith’s house

05:25 - The View Askew references packed into 'Clerks III'

10:00 - Jason Mewes used to be camera shy

12:40 - Jason Mewes wants to be a wax figure

14:15 - Jason Mewes confuses celebrities with people he knows from AA

15:15 - Brian O’Halloran on working with Rosario Dawson again

17:00 - How Randal and Dante’s relationship has changed since 'Clerks II’