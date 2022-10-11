Corey Feldman Updates Us On Everyone’s Favorite The Lost Boys Character, The ‘Sweaty Sax Guy’

The cast of Joel Schumacher’s vampire smash The Lost Boys was stacked to the gills, pairing the two Coreys in yet another movie and pitting them against Keifer Sutherland, Alex Winter, Jami Gertz and, well… one character I’ll protect in case you haven’t yet seen it. It’s easily one of the best horror movies of my childhood, and one that stands the test of time thanks to positive word of mouth and generations of fans sharing the movie with friends and family. Warner Bros. recently released a 4K restoration of The Lost Boys in celebration of the movie, and it gave us the chance to speak with Corey Feldman about the moments that traumatized him while filming the movie, and how different the movie might have been if original director Richard Donner had stayed in the filmmaker’s chair (one of 10 Lost Boys facts you might not have known). And in the process, Feldman gave us an update on the movie’s most popular character.

There’s a moment, early in The Lost Boys, when new-to-California residents Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) attend a concert on the pier. There’s a band playing on stage, and their shirtless lead singer rips into a saxophone in between lyrics. It’s likely the coolest the saxophone has ever looked on screen. So when we sat down with The Lost Boys co-stars Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander, we had to ask if they ever got a chance to meet the man himself, and Feldman told CinemaBlend:

Oh yes, of course, we LOVE Tim Cappello. Or you can call him ‘Sweaty Sax Guy,’ whatever. Tim’s actually great. He’s a lot of fun, he’s a hoot. He’s a really nice guy. Believe it or not, he still plays the saxophone, and he’s still shirtless, and he even still wears the dog collar around his neck. And he greases himself up every show. It’s amazing. Hey, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

Maybe you don’t remember the “sweaty sax guy” from The Lost Boys. Which I find very hard to believe. But here’s his main scene from the classic movie. Play this on a loop.

Hollywood has tried, over the years, to keep The Lost Boys franchise alive. Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander played their popular characters The Frog Brothers in a couple of sequels. There were plans for a Lost Boys remake , and rumors of a Lost Boys TV show that never came to pass. Part of me wouldn’t mind seeing someone else take a shot at reviving the story, even bringing back some of the classic characters to rekindle interest in the series. It might even give Alex Winter a chance to share more stories about Tim Cappello . That’s the kind of impact that man had on a generation, just by swiveling his hips and blowing into his saxophone.