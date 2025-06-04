After Michael B. Jordan Shared A BTS Selfie From Sinners Set, Fans Got All Hot And Bothered In The Comments

Since landing on the 2025 movie release schedule , Ryan Coogler's Sinners has been a box office monster . It's not only one of the best horror movies of the year, but also one of the sexiest. To celebrate the movie’s home video release, Michael B. Jordan decided to bless fans with a behind-the-scenes selfie that instantly sent the internet into meltdown mode. Teasing a deleted scene, the pic is pure vampire thirst bait, and the comment section? Absolutely feral.

Jordan posted a behind-the-scenes image from the set of Ryan Coogler’s vampire-centric story on his official Instagram . Within minutes, the Sinners' corner of the internet was in flames. Dressed in a fiery knit sweater, layered gold chains, and sporting Stack’s icy blue vampire eyes, the actor looks like he walked off the set of a high-fashion Nosferatu reboot. Add a slightly bitten lower lip to the mix, and it’s clear the Wired veteran actor didn’t just post a photo—he launched a full-on thirst offensive.

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) A photo posted by on

The comment section? A collective meltdown. Fans didn’t just react. They are unwell and lacking any shame. Here's a taste of the beautifully unhinged replies:

“When I tell you I would’ve invited you in NO HESITATION 😭”– @sali.maaaa_

“Sir, please” – @primevideo

“The Lord is my shepherd, AND HE KNOWS WHAT I WANT! 😭” – @foreverartssy

"What i wouldna gave to be Annie in that shed😭😩" – @honeyy_bunches

“Go sit down somewhere *unbuttons my blouse*” - @livingwithlilac

“I just licked my screen 😮‍💨” - @shortfunnygirll

“SIR..!!! Remmick voice 😮‍💨👌🏽🔥🤎” – mbjexhibit

Let’s be honest: this wasn’t just a thirst trap. It was a calculated strike on the hearts (and hormones) of horror fans everywhere. The Black Panther veteran, with full vampire energy and zero chill, reminded everyone why his performance as Stack in the final act of Sinners made such a lasting impression. If Smoke brought the icy stoicism, Stack brought the smoldering charm, and fans clearly want more of both.

The actor paired the pic with the caption, “That scene you missed? Now you can watch it as many times as you like 🚬 💵” But hey, if there isn’t some sexy Smoke or Stack in the scene, is it really all that 'missed?’ Of course, I’m kidding… I would take any more of the critically acclaimed Sinners –and Jordan– I can get.

As Sinners arrives on digital and VOD platforms, director Ryan Coogler’s vampire saga shows no signs of losing momentum, continuing to be a big hit for the filmmaker . Whispers of a sequel have been swirling , and while nothing’s confirmed, Jordan’s post may have been more than fan service—it might be a signal. Fans aren’t just hungry for more lore or gore; they want more of him. And if Instagram thirst is any metric, Stack’s bite is far from over.

So yes, Michael B. Jordan posted a photo. And no, we’re not okay. But luckily, we can collectively begin to heal by streaming Sinners at home .