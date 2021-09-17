Kiefer Sutherland’s The Lost Boys Is Getting A Remake With A Knives Out Star And More

Since its release in 1987, The Lost Boys has endured as a classic in the horror-comedy genre, and it also played a big role in boosting the careers of actors like 24’s Kiefer Sutherland and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’s Alex Winter. In recent years, there were plans to revive the property as a TV series for The CW, but that ended up being scrapped. Now word’s come in that The Lost Boys will instead be remade for the big screen instead, and there’s already some talent attached, including Knives Out’s Jaeden Martell.

Having starred as Jacob Thrombey in Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunnit and young Bill Denbrough in the two IT movies (as well as recently playing the Morty to Christopher Lloyd’s Rick), Jaeden Martell is now set to star in this remake of The Lost Boys with Noah Jupe, whose credits include the Quiet Place movies, Ford v Ferrari, The Night Manager and The Undoing. There’s no word from THR on who the actors are playing but since this is described as a “brand new, reimagined take” on The Lost Boys, it’s possible these will be completely new characters rather than contemporary versions of people from the 1987 original.

Behind the scenes, Randy McKinnon, who’s writing Warner Bros and DC’s Static Shock movie, will pen this Lost Boys remake, and I Am Not Okay With This’ Jonathan Entwhistle will direct the project. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are attached to produce through their Automatik production company. No specific plot details for the remake have been revealed other than that it will be set in “modern day.”

For those unfamiliar with the original Lost Boys, the movie followed two brothers who moved to Santa Carla, California with their recently divorced mother to live with her father. The brothers, Michael and Sam, soon cross paths with a biker gang of vampires who, like the Lost Boys from Peter Pan, never grow up. Kiefer Sutherland and Alex Winter’s costars included Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Dianne Wiest, Brooke McCarter and Billy Wirth, among others. Batman Forever’s Joel Schumacher directed the movie off a script written by Jeffrey Boam, with Janice Fischer and James Jeremias having come up with the story.

The Lost Boys scored a fair amount of positive critical reception during its initial release, and it made over $32 million worldwide off a reported $8.5 million budget. The movie spawned two direct-to-video sequels, 2008’s Lost Boys: The Tribe and 2010’s Lost Boys: The Thirst, both of which were received negatively. The Lost Boys lore has also been explored in a few comic book series, and a stage musical adaptation is in development that could premiere in 2022.

While we wait for more information on what’s in store for this remake of The Lost Boys, don’t forget that our 2021 release schedule and 2022 release schedule are available for you to plan your theatrical viewing in the near future accordingly.