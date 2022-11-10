'Devotion' Interviews | Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Joe Jonas And More!

“Devotion” sees Jonathan Majors portraying Korean War hero Jesse Brown alongside Glen Powell (Tom Hudner), Joe Jonas (Marty Goode), Christina Jackson (Daisy Brown) and Thomas Sadoski (Dick Cevoli), directed by J.D. Dillard. Watch as they join CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to discuss the real-life story behind the action/drama and all the behind-the-scenes details and secrets.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:23 - What the ‘Devotion’ Cast Would Ask Their Real-Life Counterparts

03:45 - How Jonathan Majors Created Jesse Brown’s Maneurisms Behind The Scenes

06:30 - How Director J.D. Dillard Combined Real Flying Practical Effects With SFX

08:43 - Glen Powell On How Filming ‘Devotion' Differed From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

10:01 - Do War Film Casts Form Tighter Bonds? Joe Jonas Confirms

11:22 - Director J.D. Dillard On Premiering ‘Devotion’ At Film Festivals Across The Continent