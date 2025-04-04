Diona Reasonover Took Over For Pauley Perrette On NCIS, And I Like What She Said About Feeling ‘Ownership’ Over Playing Kasie
We stan Kasie in this household.
Diona Reasonover’s Kasie Hines was introduced in NCIS Season 15 as the graduate student whom the late Donald “Ducky” Mallard hired his assistant while he was writing his book. Then when Pauley Perrette left the CBS series, Reasonover was upgraded from recurring player to series regular, with Kasie taking over Abby Sciuto’s position as Forensic Specialist. She’s remained in that position ever since, and ahead of NCIS Season 22 concluding its run on the 2025 TV schedule, Reasonover gave a thoughtful answer to CinemaBlend about feeling “ownership” over playing Kasie in those early years.
In addition the actress discussing her experience working on the newest NCIS episode, “Ladies Night,” which can be streamed now with a Paramount+ subscription, she also had this to say when I asked her during the interview when she started to feel like playing Kasie and operating in the space where Perrette once resided was “her own”:
Kasie Hines is a different kind of quirky than Abby Sciuto, so if there were any NCIS viewers who were hoping that the former’s personality would closely resemble the latter’s, they were mistaken. Like Diona Reasonover said, where Abby would have treated Ducky with a softer hand, Kasie pushed Ducky to focus on finishing his book. She wasn’t overly forceful about it, but it was clear she meant business. Reasonover continued:
Kasie may not blast music in her lab or drink large quantities of Caf-Pow, but with nearly a decade having passed since she was introduced in NCIS, she remains a integral part of the team solving crimes for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service week after week. And it’s not just through her professional work. Earlier in Season 22, we got to meet her game night friends (and that episode amusingly reminded me a The Big Bang Theory joke), and in “Ladies Night,” Kasie had a flirtatious moment with a server at a wine bar.
So as NCIS Season 22 winds down and Season 23 is set for CBS’ 2025-2026 programming block, fans will get to keep seeing Kasie Hines doing what she does best: scientifically analyzing evidence, having her friends’ back and being assertive when necessary. The procedural airs Mondays at 9 pm ET.
