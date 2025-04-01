NCIS’ Diona Reasonover Opened Up About The Latest Episode’s Smoky Kiln Scene And More, But I Especially Liked Her Thoughts On Kasie And Knight’s ‘Rock Solid’ Friendship

It's great when these two are together.

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “Ladies Night” are ahead!

Solving crimes for a law enforcement agency day after day can take a lot out of you, so every now and then, it’s worth practicing self care and taking some time to relax and enjoy the company of good friends. Jessica Knight and Kasie Hines attempted to do just that with Knight’s sister Robin in the latest NCIS episode, “Ladies Night,” which just finished airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Alas, as one could surmise, the evening did not go as planned, and Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie, opened up with CinemaBlend about what it was like shooting the episode, including that smoky kiln scene. What really grabbed my attention, however, was when she shared her enthusiasm for Kasie and Knight’s “rock solid” friendship.

“Ladies Night” started off with the team investigating the death of Petty Officer First Class Jennifer Garcia, who was found inside an antiques shop that caught on fire. Initially her boyfriend, Daniel Holloway, was held as the main suspect, and after that was taken care of, Kasie, Knight and Robin set out on their ladies night that Robin put together. Their first stop was a pottery studio, and later on they visited a wine bar that offered a delightful cheese platter. When I asked Reasonover what her favorite part of shooting this episode was, she answered:

I love the field trip. I love that we get to see Casey outside of the lab. We get to go to the pottery studio, and that wine bar looks so nice. I want to make a reservation, but unfortunately, it's a set and they already tore it down. I kept looking around and being like, ‘Can I get some of this from my backyard?’

Unfortunately for the trio, by the time they reached that quaint wine bar, the evening had already started going off the rails. Despite Robin insisting that there be no work talk when they were at the pottery studio, Kasie and Knight couldn’t help but continue to work on the case when they learned a gold necklace was burned into the victim’s neck. This led to them sneaking around Robin and using the studio’s kiln for an impromptu science experiment involving a cheap necklace Kasie had on hand. It produced informing, yet smoky results, and the three women were kicked out.

Fortunately, no one had to deal with actual smoke while shooting the scene, with Diona Reasonover telling me:

It was ok. They added it. Our two FX people that were there are really incredible, and they always made things so fun. It made it seem like it was smokier than it was, but it was totally breathable. Because normally, if there's actual lots of atmosphere, I get pretty choked up. I'm a sensitive little bird.

You can stream “Ladies Night” with a Paramount+ subscription for the full context, but by the end of the episode, Kasie, Knight and Robin looped back around with Parker, McGee and Torres, and they deduced that it wasn’t Daniel who killed Jennifer. Rather, it was one of the firemen who’d been at the crime scene earlier, as he cut the power to the antiques shop to steal something valuable from its vault, crushed Jennifer’s windpipe when he found her there, then set the fire to try and cover his tracks.

Ultimately this episode delivered another great spotlight on Kasie and Knight’s friendship. Here’s what Reasonover had to say when I asked what she likes most about their dynamic together:

Katrina is so fun. She's really nice. She challenges me to always step my game up, which is something I always appreciate. And I think that their dynamic is very interesting because obviously, they've been through a lot together, ‘Turkey Trot,’ and they're always there for each other. I love that like no matter what happened with Jimmy and Torres, there's always Jess and Kasie. The reason that ‘Ladies' Night’ works so well is because their friendship is rock solid. I've said this before, I'd be surprised if something made them not be friends. I'd be sad if that happened, so I hope it never does.

While Robin was initially upset that Kasie and her sister remained preoccupied with work, they eventually started helping them out, so without her, the sinister fireman might not have been caught. However, this experience made Robin realized that the tradeoff with the main NCIS characters cherishing their work at the agency is that it takes up a lot of their time. With Robin having dealt with Nick Torres’ work interfering in their romantic relationship, the episode ended with the implication that they’ll break up. Hopefully, though, this doesn’t mean we’re done seeing Robin on NCIS, as I’d enjoy seeing her spend more time with Kasie and her sister.

There are just four episodes left to go in NCIS Season 22, which will resume uninterrupted starting April 14. Among the things to look forward to include Parker’s Lily mystery hopefully being fully solved and the return of the Kansas City mob. Plus, NCIS has been renewed for Season 23, so there’ll be many more opportunities for Kasie and Knight’s friendship to get the screen time it deserves.

