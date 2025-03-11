I Just Spoke With NCIS’ Brian Dietzen About Co-Writing The David McCallum Tribute Episode, And He Told Us How The Fans Reacted To Ducky’s Farewell
You're still missed, Dr. Mallard.
While NCIS Season 21 ended up being significantly shorter than usual as a result of production being delayed due to the actors and writers strikes, the show hit two major milestones across those 10 episodes. Along with the NCIS franchise’s 1,000th episode airing during that time, the second Season 21 episode, titled “The Stories We Leave Behind,” paid tribute to the late David McCallum, who had played Ducky Mallard ever since the NCIS backdoor pilot from JAG. Now, as Season 22 continues airing on the 2025 TV schedule, Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen, who co-wrote this episode, has talked with CinemaBlend about the fan reactions after it aired.
During my recent conversation with Dietzen alongside actress Elle Graper, who recently reprised Jimmy Palmer’s daughter Victoria on NCIS, the actor shared with me how he received a lot of kind words for the episode that opened with Jimmy discovering that Ducky had passed away. He started off by saying:
Although David McCallum stopped making regular appearances on NCIS starting in Season 15, he would still pop in from time to time until his last appearance in the Season 20 finale, and he remained credited as a series regular. “The Stories We Leave Behind,” which you can watch now with a Paramount+ subscription, saw the team coming together to solve the last case Ducky had been working on before he died. As Brian Dietzen noted, in addition to the material he wrote with Scott Williams, there were also clips interspersed throughout the episode of other important Ducky moments from years past. The actor continued:
David McCallum died on September 25, 2023, just six days after he told 90 years old. “The Stories We Leave Behind” aired five months later and Brian Dietzen also told me during our conversation that going into Season 21, he had no intention of writing any episodes, having previously done so with Season 19’s “The Helpers” and Season 20’s “Old Wounds.” But following McCallum’s passing, the powers-that-be felt that it was important his voice be heard, and this decision paid off. As Dietzen recalled:
It’s good to hear that fans and CBS higher-ups alike approved of how Dietzen honored David McCallum and his character in “The Stories We Leave Behind.” The episode concluded with a surprise appearance from Michael Weatherly, who reprised Tony DiNozzo for the first time since exiting NCIS in the Season 13 finale. Since Weatherly had also appeared alongside McCallum, Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette in the JAG episodes “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown,” it was fitting that one of the original guard was there for this sendoff.
Although Ducky Mallard is long since gone from the NCIS-verse, his memory lives on. The office he used while working as the NCIS historian has been converted into the hangout spot officially known as the Dr. Donald Mallard Memorial Multi-Purpose Room, nicknamed Ducky’s. As for Brian Dietzen, you can continue seeing him play Jimmy Palmer on NCIS Monday nights at 9 pm ET, and he also informed me why fans should be excited about the upcoming spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
