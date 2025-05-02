Elsbeth Just Dealt With A Shocking (Mostly) Exit, And I Can Honestly Say I Did Not See This One Coming

BIG spoilers for Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 19 – “I’ve Got A Little List” – are ahead! Read with caution, and get caught up on the show with a Paramount+ subscription .

To me, Elsbeth has always centered around Carrie Preston’s titular character and her work with Kaya and Wagner. However, now, in a shocking turn of events, that’s all about to change. In the latest episode to air on the 2025 TV schedule , it was revealed that Carra Patterson’s Kaya had been given an opportunity to join a task force that would take her away from the precinct where Elsbeth works. That means we’ll be seeing less of her as the actress steps away from her series regular standing and becomes a guest star.

In Episode 19 of Season 2, it’s revealed that Kaya has been offered a job on a task force, which means we won’t see her around the precinct as much in Season 3. This comes after her promotion to detective earlier this season, and it is nice to see her rising through the ranks. However, it also means we’ll be seeing less of her. Speaking about her character’s exit, showrunner Jonathan Tolins told Deadline :

Kaya just turned out to be this wonderful partner for Elsbeth, and that relationship was one that we all love so much, and we love Carra. We’re excited that the character got her promotion and achieved that dream. She’s not leaving the world of the show. She’s just not going to be with us every day. I don’t want to make too much of the change.

Thankfully, Carra Patterson’s character isn’t gone for good. Like other detectives on Elsbeth, she will guest star from time to time, likely to work on a case that Elsbeth is also on. However, it does mean she won’t be involved in every episode next season, which is a bummer.

Kaya and Elsbeth’s friendship is one of my favorite elements of this show. After Elsbeth got renewed for Season 3 and Kaya got promoted to detective, I had assumed the next season would address how their relationship evolved as Patterson’s character found her footing in her new role. So, this development that she's leaving did come as a huge shock.

However, Tolins made it clear that Kaya is “irreplaceable,” and while she won’t be around as much, she won’t necessarily be replaced. He explained:

We have developed this habit of introducing new characters as we go and using them in a way that feels organic. I have no intention of forcing someone into the slot that was Kaya’s place on the show. We’re going to go with the flow and see what happens and try some things. The wonderful thing is that Carrie Preston is wonderful with everybody. This is not going to be like a Darren Stevens situation. Kaya is irreplaceable. She’s not gone; she’s still part of our world. So we’re going to see what happens.

In this latest episode, we did see b’s Officer Reynolds return, and we know Ethan Slater, who plays Officer Chandler, is part of the stacked guest star list for the Season 2 finale . My guess is we’ll continue to see them – and maybe other officers – in Season 3, and then Patterson’s Kaya will be placed firmly in the rotation of detectives Elsbeth gets paired with throughout the season.

Overall, I do think this move makes sense for the story. Kaya is driven and ambitious, and she’d been working toward a promotion for a while, so it’s nice to see her get the job and assignments she deserves. However, her not being by Elsbeth’s side every week is a hard pill to swallow.

However, thankfully, as I said, Carra Patterson’s character isn’t totally gone and will show up again; we’re simply saying “see you later.”