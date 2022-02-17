Eternals' Choreographer On Feeling 'Proud' Of Bringing Bollywood To The MCU
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Two finger guns way up for representation!
Among the many strides in big screen representation Marvel’s Eternals achieved within its runtime was the movie featuring Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, the Eternal hailing from India who spends his time as a Bollywood leading man before the rest of his superhero crew crash his set. It’s rare to see such a lavish display of South Asian culture on a stage as large as a Marvel Studios movie, including the movie’s Bollywood dance sequence led by Nanjiani’s character.
CinemaBlend’s own Law Sharma spoke to Eternals choreographer Nileeka Bose about her experience bringing Bollywood dance to Marvel. Bose shared what the opportunity meant to her with these words:
When it comes to taking steps toward more diversity on screen, many talents from all aspects of movie production talk about the pressure that comes with representing a segment of the population that doesn’t typically get a microphone in Hollywood. Nileeka Bose spoke about feeling a massive “responsibility,” but in the end, she feels very proud of the work she and cast and crew put into the scene. Check out a bit of the Eternals moment in this official clip:
The moment required a lot of choreography and planning, especially with the idea in mind it would represent an element of South Asian culture. Nileeka Bose shared more in depth about her and Chloé Zhao’s dive into the world of Bollywood:
Eternals was adored by many fans overall, with a major aspect of the movie being how inclusive it is of many cultures and such. Bose also discussed how the scene was received by people within her circle:
Marvel is taking into its hands an important element that Hollywood has been lacking for some time. The studio has gotten to a place where every film it makes is going to be successful to some degree and be presented on a massive scale. With that in mind, Marvel is placing a greater importance on representation when introducing new characters. As Nileeka Bose said, Eternals was not only a movie, but an opportunity for more communities to be seen.
Kumail Nanjiani previously shared that he packed on all his muscle for Eternals so he could represent a different type of role than what is typically offered for South Asian people. He opened up about previously being cast as characters who are “fixing your computer” or “planning something at the stock market.” With Kingo, he’s a straight-up buff superhero who is unlike any other often stereotyped South Asian roles we’ve seen.
Eternals is available to own on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital today, along with being a streaming option with a Disney+ subscription. Check out what upcoming Marvel movies are headed our way next following Eternals.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.