Eternals: What The Fans Think Of The New Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Marvel's Eternals made headlines before the movie was even out because the earliest reactions to the movie among critics were more mixed than we've tended to see from other recent MCU entries. However, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter what the critics think. While critical reception isn't meaningless, when it comes to major tentpole releases, the more important metric is the fan response, because that usually equates to box office performance.

So just what do the fans think of Eternals? Let's just say they have a very different opinion of the movie than a lot of critics do. Here's a look at what fans are saying on social media.

Fans Do Not Agree With Critics On Eternals

First and foremost, it needs to be said that the lukewarm response from a large number of film critics is not shared by the majority of fans. By and large, the average audience member that has seen Eternals likes Eternals. In fact, most of them like the movie so much that they are having trouble even seeing what it was critics had a problem with.

#EternalsThe critics are gone, honey. They had to rush home. pic.twitter.com/nGYiFXzymvNovember 6, 2021 See more

To be sure, critics and average fans aren't necessarily always looking at the exact same things when it comes to an overall view of whether a movie is "good" or "bad." Still, it's an interesting dichotomy here to see fans clapping back at critics regarding a movie like Eternals.

THE CRITICS LIES!!!!! THE MOVIE AND THE CAST ARE BREATHTAKINGLY BEAUTIFUL OH MY GOD— #Eternals pic.twitter.com/2puzPfB3SKNovember 8, 2021 See more

It's certainly not that uncommon for the audience to like a movie more than critics. There's an entire Transformers franchise that exists, after all, but generally the critics have gone all in for Marvel projects. If anything, it's been the audience that didn't like some of those movies as much as critics, but now the roles are reversed.

I’m sorry #Eternals is a 9/10 for me, I’m not sure what the critics were thinking, it’s insane. Movie of the year so far.November 3, 2021 See more

However, while the audience is certainly all-in on Eternals, that doesn't mean that everybody is in perfect agreement over what, or more specifically who, it is that makes the movie great.

Nobody Can Agree On The Best Eternals Character

Whether you believe that Eternals works or not, one thing that is true is that the film really packs a lot into its runtime. There's a lot of plot and there's a massive number of characters. There are 10 Eternals, and a handful of other important characters to boot. But the movie does a remarkable amount of time giving each one time to shine, which has resulted in fans disagreeing on just who was the highlight of Eternals.

“everyone is allowed to dislike things” WRONG no one is allowed to dislike kit harington as dane whitman #eternals pic.twitter.com/zihlrm1cy5November 8, 2021 See more

You might normally expect with a cast of 10 main characters that some would be the stars and others would fall into more supporting roles. When that happens, you'll often see fans disappointed that one character or another wasn't given much focus, or that another "stole the show." But what we're seeing here is that while people have their favorites, nobody was really left out.

anyways #eternals pic.twitter.com/h7vPErISa5November 7, 2021 See more

This is only a taste of the fan responses out there. If I wanted to post 10 tweets singing the praises of all 10 Eternals, each with dozens if not hundreds of likes and agreeing comments, it could be done. If your favorite is not represented here, rest assured that they are out there and there are lots of people who agree with you.

WHY IS NO ONE APPRECIATING KINGO??? HE’S A FUCKING ICON, HE HAS RANGE #Eternals pic.twitter.com/8JhYZV8bfWNovember 6, 2021 See more

The good news for all these fans, is that, whoever their favorite is, we're almost guaranteed to see them again. The closing credits promised us that the Eternals would return, and while we have no idea what form that will take, that means that fans will get more of their favorite character.

Angelina Jolie as Thena was 10/10 in #Eternals She is Legendary! ❤ pic.twitter.com/w7947Wb4aTNovember 6, 2021 See more

However, while fans might be evenly split on their favorite Eternal, that doesn't mean that there is no common ground. When it comes to Eternal pairings, there is a clear winner.

They Do Agree On Their Favorite Eternals Couple

Eternals is all about the interpersonal relationships between the superhero team, as well as their relationships with others. The character drama is ultimately more important than the world saving plot, but while the relationship between Richard Madden's Ikarus and Gemma Chan's Sersi may be the most important in the film, it's not the most important to the fans.

they deserved more screen time together #eternals pic.twitter.com/jtxginpiQfNovember 8, 2021 See more

Barry Keoghan's Druig and Lauren Ridloff's Makkari have stolen the hearts of the fans of Eternals. While this pairing is not presented as being necessarily romantic, there is something absolutely adorable that people can't get enough of and they want more.

my new favorite mcu couple (besides wandavision) #Druig #Makkari #Eternals pic.twitter.com/Cw4JjOM6gENovember 7, 2021 See more

Considering that Druig isn't necessarily the most sympathetic character on the team, the fact that Makkai sees something in him that is good likely goes a long way to making some people fans of Druig. While Sersi has two potential suitors, neither of her pairings holds a candle to these two.

Facts. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/uEp06lJVycNovember 8, 2021 See more

While critics may be split, fans are not. Eternals is a fantastic new addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we'll see them all again is far from clear, but there will absolutely be a lot of fans who will be excited to see them all come back.