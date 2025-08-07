I'm Loving Wednesday Season 2's Horror Emphasis, But There's An Even Bigger Improvement

It’s been literal years since the premiere of the first season of Wednesday on Netflix, when it became one of the most bingeable shows on the platform and broke plenty of records for how many people watched it, from that iconic Wednesday dance to the costumes that came from the series. Now, as part of the 2025 Netflix schedule , the first half of Season 2 has premiered.

While I’m not the biggest fan of Netflix releasing things in parts, and have regularly expressed my distaste for the pattern, I still tuned into Wednesday Season 2 Part 1, and I have to admit, the horror is amped up for Season 2. However, there’s one other aspect that really stands out a lot more, and one that I think a lot of different people will notice as well.

(Image credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

I Know Everyone Will Talk About The Horror Of Season 2

So, first things first, I’ll address the elephant in the room and state that Season 2 of Wednesday can be a little scarier than Season 1. And honestly, that’s a good thing.

Jenna Ortega herself has expressed her trust in the writers to bring the character of Wednesday more into horror territory rather than anything else, and they did so this season. I mean, it makes sense considering Ortega is one of the executive producers this time around, so I’m not shocked that the series opens up with some pretty harrowing images.

I won’t spoil anything for you, but I will say some more graphic moments might be a little scary for kids. Still, as the creators told me in my junket interview, it’s a “weird marriage” with horror and comedy , to make sure the series is still fun for younger audiences while also leaning more into the horror aspects of the Addams Family.

Even so, there’s no denying it. Sure, it’s not at the level of some of the best horror movies out there, and I don’t ever expect Wednesday, of all properties, to get there. But it can be scarier, and that is a significant improvement. But there’s one other aspect that I love so much more that I have to talk about.

(Image credit: Netflix)

To Me, I'm Loving How Diverse The Cast Has Become

I love this cast. I really feel like it’s grown even more diverse over time.

While the Wednesday cast itself was already pretty impressive from the first season, something about Season 2 feels a lot more inclusive than ever before. Maybe it’s because certain characters have gotten a glow-up in specific ways, so they are there a whole lot more, but they feel more present.

Something that I did enjoy about the first season of Wednesday is that it really was focused on her – on her story, on her family, and how she is dealing with this mystery while also dealing with two (frankly annoying) high school boys that Wednesday really gave nothing to.

It was fun, and I liked it, but if we were going to continue the show, there had to be more. Season 2 has really given us that with its storylines, and I have to address them.

(Image credit: Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025)

Including Different Kinds Of Actors, Really Of All Skin Color And Nationality, Is So Fun And Inclusive

There are plenty of storylines in Season 2 of Wednesday that I could sing my praises to because now it’s starting to really feel more like an ensemble rather than just a solo show. I’ll point out a few.

One in particular that I am loving the expansion on is Bianca Barclay, played by Joy Sunday. In the first season, she was initially portrayed as a mean girl who ultimately helped Wednesday by the end of the finale. However, in Season 2, we really start to see the young woman behind the siren abilities, how she would do anything to keep her family safe and protect her mother.

There’s also the fact that we’re seeing them a whole lot more now than ever before. I never really wondered how a siren worked, just because it’s not my favorite mythical creature. However, having Joy Sunday play one is fantastic, and she plays the role so perfectly while adding the touch of humanity the mythical creature desperately needs.

Another character that I’ve been loving is the expansion of Pugsley. I never would have thought I would like learning more about Pugsley, but Isaac Ordonez portrays the character so well, and he’s an active part of the story this time around. He not only interacts with Wednesday but has his storyline with bringing back a crazy inventor from the dead as a zombie, and it’s actually hilarious – and it leads to some humorous interactions with Eugene (Moosta Mostafa), who is his roommate. I love it.

I feel like in many other shows, we wouldn’t get to dive this deep into the side characters and their lives, and it’s just a happy additive that there are so many diverse actors playing these roles. It’s absolutely fantastic and I adore it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Having The Addams Family Be A Bigger Part Of It Warms My Latina Heart

The last thing I’d love to talk about is the Addams family, overall, becoming a bigger part of this series. I adore these outcasts so much, but it also makes my Latina heart so happy.

I feel that in another life, there was a chance that something like this wouldn’t have happened – where the Addams Family was played by primarily Latinx actors and all of them had such fantastic chemistry, but here we are, and it makes me so happy.

I grew up with these characters, adored every single bit of them, and would literally binge episodes of the original show because I felt so connected to them. But now, as a Latina, it warms my heart to see Ortega play Wednesday so well, but also inspire millions of other young Latinas to chase their dreams because she blew up from this role.

And now having the whole family be a significant part of the show – from Isaac Ordonez to Luis Guzman – makes me happy. I know Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t Latina, but honestly, the fact that most of this family is really makes me happy – and she plays Morticia so well, I can’t even be upset about it.

While we’re still going to be waiting until September for Part 2, and I, for one, will be champing at the bit for any more of this diversity I can get – and I can’t wait to see what is next for these characters.