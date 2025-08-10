There's A Popular LGBTQ+ Relationship Wednesday Fans Have Been Rooting For, But There's Some Bad News For Season 2
A harsh blow for 'Wenclair'.
As Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams has returned, thanks to Season 2 being part of the 2025 TV schedule, it’s worth talking about how and why the character has continued to be so beloved since The Addams Family got its start as a comic book strip in the ‘30s. Among the reasons fans love the character is for how she’s an outsider who embraces herself despite living in a world where her behavior is often not accepted. It’s no wonder she’s thought of as a queer icon.
And when Season 1 of Wednesday came out, LGBTQ+ fans started getting behind the idea of Wednesday Addams and her roommate Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Myers) perhaps starting a friendship that could blossom into romance. However, the ship known as “Wenclair” has just been shot down by its show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. As Gough told Decider:
In the first season of Wednesday, its titular character had a couple of male love interests in Percy Hynes White’s Xavier and Hunter Doohan’s Tyler, but they weren’t really entertained much by Jenna Ortega’s character. Wednesday and Tyler end up going on a couple of dates and ultimately sharing a kiss, but once they lock lips, she immediately learns that she’s being courted by a murderous monster called a Hyde.
In terms of Xavier, which Season 1 seemed to leave open-ended for them, the actor was written off the show after sexual misconduct allegations.
As the series creators clarified in the new interview, their intentions are apparently strictly “friendship” when it comes to Wednesday and Enid. The two young women become roommates in the first season, and they have a sweet storyline about becoming friends despite being opposites. As Millar also added:
The internet has been flooded with posts loving Wednesday and Enid since the series came out, but these new comments will certainly be a disappointment for LGBTQ+ fans who were rooting for the relationship to be a romance.
Of course, there’s been a lot of character pairings of this nature in the past, from Finn and Poe in Star Wars to Steve and Bucky in the MCU to Betty and Veronica in Riverdale. For now, it sounds like Wenclair will have to remain the subject of fan art, fanfics and such.
You can see Wednesday and Enid in Season 2 of Wednesday, which is now streaming with a Netflix subscription. Part 1 is available now, and Part 2 will premiere on September 3.
