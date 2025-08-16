Fans Are Calling For Parent Trap 2 After Lindsay Lohan's Comments To Us About Reuniting With Cast Member For Freakier Friday

Did you catch The Parent Trap reunion in Freakier Friday? Well, when Lindsay Lohan’s Anna Coleman is at work during a fashion shoot, Elaine Hendrix is assisting. Hendrix, of course, played the twins’ stepmother-to-be in the 1998 movie who they memorably terrorize during a family camping trip. Following CinemaBlend spoke to Lindsay Lohan about the cameo at the Los Angeles press junket, fans are now calling for a sequel.

During our conversation about the sweet cameo in Freakier Friday, I asked Lohan about what it was like to work with Hendrix again all these years later. What I learned was that they’ve been longtime friends, and had just been talking about a Parent Trap musical happening in New York just the day before our interview. Check out the clip below:

Given that Lindsay Lohan was 12 years old when she made The Parent Trap, I definitely didn’t expect her and Elaine Hendrix to be in contact, but the co-stars have done just that. Along with Hendrix’s cameo in Freakier Friday, she and Lisa Ann Walter, who played Hallie’s nanny, posed together at the Freakier Friday premiere .

In response to the interview clip, tons of fans all reacted the same way about Lindsay Lohan talking about The Parent Trap. Check out some of the comments:

"wait what!!! are we getting a 'Parent Trap 2'" - @spookybearxall

- @spookybearxall "Woah parent trap sequel 😏??" - @elms_94

- @elms_94 "The way I need a parent trap sequel" - @12340098p

- @12340098p "PARENT TRAP2?😳😳🥰" - @leidpineapple87

Lindsay Lohan was talking about a Parent Trap parody that’s currently playing on stage in New York called Ginger Twinsies, of which Hendrix is a producer. Fans either thought she was talking about a sequel, or took the opportunity to share their desires for a followup to the Disney movie after Lohan just did her first sequel with Freakier Friday. Either way, check out what Ginger Twinsies is, as told by its leads:

If it did happen, it would be a lot of work for Lindsay Lohan, who played both roles of Annie and Hallie in the original. At the time, she said playing two characters wasn’t difficult because she “was younger.” You could certainly find a way to bring back Elaine Hendrix, Dennis Quaid, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz, but the twins’ mother, played by Natasha Richardson, died back in 2009.

I imagine Lindsay Lohan will be getting a lot more of this for The Parent Trap and other beloved early 2000s movies of hers after the success of Freakier Friday. The movie earned back its budget in its first weekend in theaters , and is expected to take home another $14 to $18 million in its second weekend, per Box Office Pro . There are so many fun callbacks in the sequel , but knowing that Lohan is still close with her co-star from her first movie is especially cool. And hey, maybe it will lead to a sequel down the line!