'That Alligator's 175 Pounds': Patrick Mahomes And Andy Reid Had A Field Day With Travis Kelce's Viral Gator Shoot
Love this for all of them.
The football season is right around the corner on the 2025 TV schedule, and in the lead-up to it, Travis Kelce has been making headlines for a few reasons. One has to do with the fact that he and Jason Kelce broke the internet when they interviewed Taylor Swift on their podcast New Heights. The other one had to do with his high-fashion GQ photoshoot that involved an alligator. Now, his coach and teammate are having a field day with those viral images.
Earlier this week, British GQ released its September cover story, and it was all about Travis Kelce. That also meant they released an impressive cover shoot that featured the tight end holding an alligator and a snake while wearing things like a giant fur hat, among other things. Here’s a preview:
A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)
A photo posted by on
What can I say? It’s not every day you see someone standing in what appears to be a swamp, holding an alligator while wearing overalls and a ginormous fur hat. Personally, I was blown away by this shoot, and I thought it was such a cool way to highlight Travis Kelce’s bold style.
Meanwhile, his coach, Andy Reid, wasn’t too concentrated on the fashion; he seemed more focused on the creature in his player’s hands, as he said during an interview posted by Sports Radio 810 WHB:
I’d say the answer to that question is Kelce, because along with holding an alligator, he also held a huge Hermès bag in the swamp, too, and if you know how much those cost, you know how wild that is.
Anyway, on to Patrick Mahomes and back to the alligator. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was impressed by his teammates' photoshoot, but admitted he could never do something like that. When asked if he’d be “down” for a photoshoot like that, he said:
You know, that’s a fair point. And while Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t have done this kind of photoshoot, he did enjoy that Travis Kelce did. Sharing his thoughts on the tight end’s photos, and specifically his outfits, he said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been teammates and friends for years. So, comments like this make perfect sense, especially if you’ve heard the quarterback’s lighthearted comments about the tight end’s hair and the possibility of Taylor Swift playing the Super Bowl.
Now, he should put his money where his mouth is. Kelce was styled by Law Roach – you know, Zendaya’s iconic stylist – so Mahomes knows who to call. And if that call goes well, maybe he could get his hands on the following items he joked about trying on:
Now, that’s something I’d love to see. The pre-game tunnel walks have become major fashion moments for athletes, and Kelce is known to throw an impressive outfit during them. Now, I’d love to see his teammate take some inspiration from him and rock a bold fit before a big game.
I guess we’ll see if that happens when the season kicks off this fall. However, for now, you can appreciate Travis Kelce’s viral photoshoot and see more of his dynamic with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes by streaming the Chiefs' ESPN docuseries, The Kingdom, with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.