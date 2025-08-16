'That Alligator's 175 Pounds': Patrick Mahomes And Andy Reid Had A Field Day With Travis Kelce's Viral Gator Shoot

The football season is right around the corner on the 2025 TV schedule , and in the lead-up to it, Travis Kelce has been making headlines for a few reasons. One has to do with the fact that he and Jason Kelce broke the internet when they interviewed Taylor Swift on their podcast New Heights. The other one had to do with his high-fashion GQ photoshoot that involved an alligator. Now, his coach and teammate are having a field day with those viral images.

Earlier this week, British GQ released its September cover story, and it was all about Travis Kelce. That also meant they released an impressive cover shoot that featured the tight end holding an alligator and a snake while wearing things like a giant fur hat, among other things. Here’s a preview:

What can I say? It’s not every day you see someone standing in what appears to be a swamp, holding an alligator while wearing overalls and a ginormous fur hat. Personally, I was blown away by this shoot, and I thought it was such a cool way to highlight Travis Kelce’s bold style.

Meanwhile, his coach, Andy Reid, wasn’t too concentrated on the fashion; he seemed more focused on the creature in his player’s hands, as he said during an interview posted by Sports Radio 810 WHB :

It’s great to be young, man. That alligator’s 175 pounds or something, and they made him hold it for quite a while, it looked like, so I’m not sure who was madder, that alligator or Travis.

I’d say the answer to that question is Kelce, because along with holding an alligator, he also held a huge Hermès bag in the swamp, too, and if you know how much those cost, you know how wild that is.

Anyway, on to Patrick Mahomes and back to the alligator. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was impressed by his teammates' photoshoot, but admitted he could never do something like that. When asked if he’d be “down” for a photoshoot like that, he said:

100% not. Even like in the Everglades, just in general. Like it’s not my spot. Like I’m not a big alligator [guy]. Like I’m in Texas. You get an alligator out there, it’s like you shut the city down.

You know, that’s a fair point. And while Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t have done this kind of photoshoot, he did enjoy that Travis Kelce did. Sharing his thoughts on the tight end’s photos, and specifically his outfits, he said:

But, I mean, the pictures turned out great. He said I could borrow some outfits for game days. So, I plan on getting those and seeing what I can look like with those outfits on.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been teammates and friends for years. So, comments like this make perfect sense, especially if you’ve heard the quarterback’s lighthearted comments about the tight end’s hair and the possibility of Taylor Swift playing the Super Bowl.

Now, he should put his money where his mouth is. Kelce was styled by Law Roach – you know, Zendaya’s iconic stylist – so Mahomes knows who to call. And if that call goes well, maybe he could get his hands on the following items he joked about trying on:

The fur, maybe like those big boots with the trenchcoat looking thing, I thought that might be good for an away game maybe in Denver or something.

Now, that’s something I’d love to see. The pre-game tunnel walks have become major fashion moments for athletes, and Kelce is known to throw an impressive outfit during them. Now, I’d love to see his teammate take some inspiration from him and rock a bold fit before a big game.