It Rains Twice In Foe, And The Cinematographer Explained The Deeper Meaning Behind It
In such a dry world, when it rains it means a lot.
In Garth Davis’ Foe, a sci-fi drama that takes place on a farm that’s been dried out by climate change, there are two moments when it rains. Since the movie starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan is so dry, dusty and desolate, when water falls from the sky it’s noticeable and almost jarring. So, when I got the chance to chat with the movie’s cinematographer, Mátyás Erdély, I had to ask about the rain, and he explained the deeper meaning behind it.
As the movie unfolds, we watch a couple break apart after they find out one of them has been chosen for a space mission. It’s then revealed at the end of Foe that Mescal’s character Jr. has been at the space station for the majority of the movie, while his wife, Hen (Ronan), has been living with the AI version of him.
Throughout the film, there are flashbacks of Jr. and Hen’s relationship in the earlier days, and it includes their wedding day. While the Earth is dying, and it hardly ever rains, it did on the day they decided to get married. Serendipitously, it also rained on the day their relationship died after the human Jr. returned to the planet. Thinking about this juxtaposition in the book-to-screen adaption of Iain Reid's novel, Erdély told me this:
Rain can give life, and it can easily take it away, and in Foe’s case, it signifies both. Erdély continued to speak about the two moments of rain, and what they individually represented in the film. He said:
At the end of Foe, Jr.’s return feels like a relief at first, because it means all the trauma caused by Hen’s time with the AI version of him can come to an end. However, we’re quickly reminded that the human version of her husband is a toxic man, who does not want to grow. Therefore, he does not want the rain, and he walks out of it, literally. Meanwhile, Hen is excited about it, she’s curious, and she wants to stay in it and evolve past this farm. Their reactions to the rain the second time show how they’ve changed and grown apart.
The movie shows both how rain can nourish as well as how chaotic it can be, and the damage it can cause. Thinking about all of this, and what the rain signifies both universally and for this couple, Mátyás Erdély said:
Overall, the rain in Foe helps us understand the state of Jr. and Hen’s marriage, it also signifies the birth and death of their relationship after this traumatizing event in their lives. To unpack this symbolism for yourself, and to see Foe in its entirety, you can watch it in theaters now and it’s expected to be available through a Prime Video subscription after its theatrical run.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann