How Gal Gadot Feels About Possibly Playing 007 After Starring In The Netflix Spy Thriller Heart Of Stone

Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman remains in question, but if she won’t be playing a DC hero in a major movie franchise anytime soon, that just means that she’s got some free time to perhaps join up with a different major film franchise. And since we haven’t learned who the new James Bond is going to be, it’s at least possible that Gadot might have a shot. Although, it doesn’t sound like the actress is looking to be the one to radically change the spy movie series after leading the Heart of Stone cast.

Gal Gadot stars in a new movie currently on Netflix called Heart of Stone, which sees her as a secret agent on a mission to save the world. Whether or not such a plot would make for a good James Bond movie, it certainly could work as one. So would Gal Gadot be interested in being the first female James Bond? CinemaBlend asked Gadot that question, and it turns out, she’s much more interested in making her own story. She explained…

I think James Bond is James Bond. You know, I’m such a big fan of these films and this genre. Bond, Mission: Impossible, Bourne Identity, Die Hard (and) all of these films. And I just wanted to bring a female-led story within this genre that would be real to her feminine point of view. But the story would be for everybody, and I hope that we did.

Even before Daniel Craig took on the iconic role of James Bond, there were many that were hoping to see a drastic change in the character, including possibly seeing James Bond become female. Fans critical of the idea have often claimed that the solution to a lack of female-led movies like James Bond is to make new stories with brand-new characters. It sounds like that’s exactly what Gal Gadot is trying to do here.

Gal Gadot has certainly made a female-led story in the vein of James Bond and other action-focused spy stories. Unfortunately, based on critics’ responses to Heart of Stone it doesn’t appear she’s made a very good one. The critical response is that the film is pretty lackluster the Our own Heart of Stone review called the movie “laughably bad.” Of course, at the end of the day, the critics don’t make this decision. If a lot of people watch Heart of Stone on Netflix, and the audience response to the film does appear to be a lot stronger than the critics, then there’s a solid chance Netflix could greenlight a sequel and Gal Gadot could launch a new franchise.

As far as the future of James Bond goes, we’re still waiting to hear who might take over that role. While it does seem at least possible that we could get an actor of color taking over the traditionally white character, a female Bond seems like a pretty long shot at this point.