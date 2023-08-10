Gal Gadot Reflects On Meeting With DC Studios Heads On Her Wonder Woman Future: 'You're In The Best Hands'

Though the forthcoming DC Universe franchise is intended to launch a new shared continuity across film, television and even video games, not every aspect of the DC Extended Universe is being erased. Case in point, earlier this month, Gal Gadot said she’d heard from DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran that Wonder Woman 3 is still being developed, which led to many fans questioning just how much of a reboot we’re getting with the DCU. Regardless, now the actress has opened up about meeting with Gunn and Safran to talk about her Wonder Woman future, which included them telling her that she was in the “best hands.”

While promoting her latest movie, Heart of Stone (an exclusive to Netflix subscribers), Gadot briefly went over how Gunn and Safran assured her that she needn’t be concerned about her tenure as Diana of Themyscira wrapping up. As she recalled to USA Today:

I had a meeting with Peter Safran and with James Gunn, and they both told me that they're going to develop a third Wonder Woman with me. And I’m quoting both of them, they said, 'You're in the best hands, you've got nothing to worry about.' Time will tell.

Gal Gadot debuted as Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the second DCEU movie, where she largely as an enigmatic figure who crossed paths with Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and later joined him and Henry Cavill’s Superman in fighting Doomsday. The following year, Wonder Woman depicted Diana’s origin story that largely set in World War I, and months later, she was back in action in the present day for Justice League’s theatrical cut. Tacking on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 and her cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, that’s six DC appearances under Gadot’s belt, but when word came in last December that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 had been scrapped, it seemed like the actress’ time as the popular superheroine was coming to a close.

Evidently that’s not the case, as Gadot has heard straight from James Gunn and Peter Safran that her Wonder Woman will be sticking around once the DC Universe launches. Granted, if Wonder Woman 3 does move forward, it doesn’t sound like Jenkins will be involved with it, and frankly, who knows if it’ll even be a proper threequel. With a new continuity coming, maybe this will simply be a new Wonder Woman that still stars Gal Gadot, but whom now has a new backstory compared to her DCEU counterpart. This would be reminiscent of how Judi Dench, who first played M in the Pierce Brosnan era of James Bond movies, stuck around as a new version of the character when the franchise was rebooted with Daniel Craig’s take on 007.

Still, it’s not like Gadot will be alone in sticking around the DCU, as it’s already confirmed that Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and John Cena’s Peacemaker will be back, with the former leading her own TV show. As of March 2023, Jason Momoa also seemed confident he would continue playing Aquaman after The Lost Kingdom, though that hasn’t stopped speculation that he might instead start playing Lobo. As for the new faces populating the DC Universe, Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, as well as feature superheroes like Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho. The Brave and the Bold will also introduce its own Batman who partnered up with his biological son Damian, a.k.a. Robin.

Once there’s an official announcement on Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman future, we’ll pass that along. Until then, you can stream the majority of her Wonder Woman appearances now with a Max subscription, or look through our guides of upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows to learn what else this corner of the superhero media market has on the way.