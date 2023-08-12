Gal Gadot’s Heart Of Stone Is Streaming, And Critics Haven't Held Back On The Netflix Movie
The 2023 Netflix movie schedule is filled with a wide array of action titles that have been met with varied responses from critics and general audiences alike. While Extraction 2 was well received by pundits, The Out-Laws received less-than-stellar reviews. The latest entry in the genre to hit the streamer is Heart of Stone, which is headed by Gal Gadot. The film debuted this past week and, during this time, reviewers have been sharing their reactions to Gadot’s latest cinematic endeavor. And to be frank, many of them are sharing nearly identical sentiments about the movie.
Since it was announced, Heart of Stone has been touted as an espionage-infused action/thriller that spans the globe. The first trailer teased a pulse-pounding spy adventure that put Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan at the center of the proceedings. However, a sizable number of critics don’t seem to believe the film fulfills that promise. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg was not impressed by the big-budget production, which he deemed a laughable Mission: Impossible knockoff. He believed the movie to be rigid and calculated, which he found ironic due to the subject matter:
Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com also criticized for the film what she believed to be a severe lack of originality. She referred to the movie as “an abject failure” and critiqued Tom Harper’s direction. Like Eric Eisenberg, she also opined that the project attempts to take elements from established franchises in an attempt to make something original:
In the newly released movie, the Wonder Woman actress plays the role of Rachel Stone, an intelligence agent working for an organization known as “The Charter.” While good at her job, Stone is truly put to the test when she must prevent a malevolent force from getting its hands on her and her allies’ intricate A.I. system. Though a number of pundits aren’t exactly impressed with the film, THR’s David Rooney was – for the most part – pleased. He had particular praise for the leading lady:
Kimber Myers of Crooked Marquee, however, shared thoughts that are more in line with what a number of other critics shared. She wasn’t enthusiastic about the film and also compared it less favorably to similar fare that’s been released on Netflix:
IGN’s Tara Bennett was equally underwhelmed, criticizing the screenplay, characters and direction. Like some of her peers, she also cited a lack of originality as one of the biggest sticking points:
So all in all, it would appear that journalists aren’t too high on Gal Gadot’s latest flick and, at the time of this writing, the film has a 38% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the audience score is 65%, which can somewhat be viewed as a positive. It’s very apparent Netflix wants this flick to launch a franchise and, unless viewers watch it in droves, one has to wonder what the future holds for this new IP.
At present though, if you’re looking to watch Heart of Stone, grab a Netflix subscription and do just that. You can also read up on other big films using CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2023 new movie releases.
