Ghostbusters’ Ernie Hudson Name Drops A Batman Star While Discussing Potential Castings And Ideas For The Franchise’s Future

The Ghostbusters movies have collectively been a major fixture within the cultural zeitgeist for nearly 40 years now, and there are several elements you can attribute to ther success. One aspect is the roster of well-cast stars who were tapped to play the famous team and those in their orbit. Ernie Hudson, who’s famously played Winston Zeddemore for decades, is such a talent, having brought a level of gravitas to his role. On that note, CinemaBlend had a chance to catch up with him just recently and ask about potential castings down the road. And, while discussing the IP’s future, he notably name-dropped a Batman star that I’d love to see join the franchise at some point.

In celebration of the digital release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, I had the opportunity to speak with Ernie Hudson, who discussed Winston’s backstory and more with me. I also asked for his thoughts on the franchise moving forward, specifically who he’d like to see join him and his co-stars in future installments. The veteran actor admitted that he doesn’t watch as many films as he used to but believes there are plenty of talented actors who could contribute to the supernatural comedy franchise. While talking he name-dropped one Oscar-winning film and its lead actor:

Yeah, there's so many wonderful actors. Just, you know, just so many wonderful new actors, you know, I don't watch as many movies or TV shows as I should. But I'm amazed at… American [Fiction] this year, I was just [in awe of] Jeffrey [Wright] and so many people. But it’s some people doing some great work. And so it's kind of hard to throw any names out there. I just love to work with good people.

Mr. Jeffrey Wright is definitely one of our finest actors and has been delivering great performances for decades now. Angels in America (both the stageplay and TV miniseries), Basquiat, Westworld and The Ides of March are just a few of the major credits to his name. And, of course, as far as big-screen superhero fare goes, Wright is more recently known for his turn as Jim Gordon in The Batman. I would love to see the DC alum join the world of Ghostbusters in some capacity. Whether he’d be wielding a proton pack or playing a different kind of role, the series would certainly benefit from his grounding presence.

Should the What If…? star be cast in such a future GB sequel, he’d join not only Ernie Hudson, but the likes of Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd and more. The ensemble, which is a mix of franchise vets and relative newcomers, has proven to be effective. Each of them bounce off each other in seamless ways. While we were speaking, Hudson had nothing but praise to shower on his colleagues for their work ethic:

What I loved about this new cast of Ghostbusters is they're really good. I mean, people say, ‘Don't you teach them?’ I'm like, ‘No, they’re teaching me.’ I mean, these guys are on point. But, more importantly, you know, they show up, and they really appreciate being in this franchise. And I think everybody realized they had to show up and bring their best.

From Mckenna Grace’s reserved yet plucky portrayal of Phoebe Spengler to Bill Murray’s still-wry delivery as Dr. Peter Venkman, there’s no weak link in the chain. It’s for that reason that many are likely hoping to see this cast in another movie at some point. While it’s known that a Ghostbusters show is heading to Netflix in the near future, what lies ahead for the film saga is unclear. At the very least, Ernie Hudson does have some ideas that could be worth considering:

I'd love to see… Maybe in time, there'll be even more teams, you know, other people. I mean, this is Ghostbusters. There are ghosts, you know, all over the world, especially, if you want to go throughout history, you know, go to Africa, go wherever. We all have those stories and I'm hoping [that with] this research center that Winston opens, [we] will begin to see how ghosts… It's not just a matter of trapping them, or helping them cross into the light but how do ghosts impact us? You know, I come from a family that believed in ghosts, and they believe that ghosts will definitely interfere. They can't move furniture, but they can move your head around. So I think the possibilities are limitless.

There are indeed a number of routes that the producers can go down, and the idea of new ghost-busting teams coming into the fray is exciting. It would also allow for a plethora of fresh talent to be added to the franchise’s ranks. Who knows, that could even include Jeffrey Wright, who’s been waiting for updates on The Batman – Part II . I’ll be holding out hope that Wright gets the call to spring into action.

In the meantime, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is now available to rent and buy on digital platforms. The film is also set to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on June 25. Movie aficionados should also do themselves a favor and check out the 2024 movie schedule to learn about some of the other major releases headed to theaters this year.