The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Offers Honest Update On The Sequel

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with various studios working on their own cinematic universes. But DC has also been producing some content set outside of the main universe, including The Batman. That franchise will expand with a Penguin series for those with a Max subscription, as well as a theatrical sequel, which is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming DC movies. And actor Jeffrey Wright recently offered an honest update about The Batman: Part II.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is limited, and fans are eager to learn any information about what's coming next. Since there's a new DCU being formed, the upcoming sequel is especially exciting as it offers a chance to continue the story that began in the original blockbuster. Wright was recently asked Variety about where the sequel stands, saying:

Here's the beginning, middle, and end laid out for you. I have not read the script. I have not received the script. I'm waiting patiently. But I'll tell you what? As soon as I get it, I'll call you. I'll send a copy right over to you. On the off chance that Matt Reeves hears this, the hairs on the back of his neck are going to stand up.

There you have it. It sounds like not even the cast of The Batman has gotten the script or real information about what's coming in Part II. So the fans will likely have to be patient and wait for the development process to continue before we get any information about what to expect in the highly anticipated sequel.

It sounds like The Batman 2 is still being written, and followers of the burgeoning franchise will instead have to look forward to The Penguin series to help satiate their hunger for a sequel. Hopefully some information will come to both the cast and the fans soon.

This delay is presumably due to the writing process for The Batman: Part II, which will continue the story that began with the 2021 original. Matt Reeves spent a long time developing that flick before finally starting production with the likes of Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and (of course) Jeffrey Wright. Fans are also eager to see Barry Keoghan's Joker, following his brief appearance in the last film.

Narratively, it seems like The Batman: Part II could go just about anywhere. The franchise focuses on a Bruce Wayne who is still very early into his crime fighting career, and only interacted with a few of his iconic villains. Paul Dano's Riddler could seemingly come back, in addition to Penguin and The Joker.

The Batman: Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 3rd, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.