Ghostbusters Star Ernie Hudson Reveals Details About Winston’s Backstory That ‘Never Made It’ Into The Original Film
Some information on Winston's past were left out.
Light spoilers for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire lie ahead.
The Ghostbusters franchise has more than thrived since Ivan Reitman’s 1984 supernatural comedy crushed at the box office. Just a few months ago, fans of the proton pack-wielding paranormalists were treated to the latest sequel, Frozen Empire. One of the familiar faces in the fold was fan favorite Winston Zeddemore, played by the incomparable Ernie Hudson. The veteran actor has been seeking to add fresh elements to Winston’s characterization in recent years. But, during an interview with CinemaBlend, Hudson looked back, revealing details of Zeddemore's backstory that “never made it” into the OG film.
What Ernie Hudson Told Us About Winston’s Pre-Ghostbusters Life
Winston is introduced in the classic romp as an everyman who’s just looking for stable employment. That search leads him to the titular team’s iconic firehouse, where he is interviewed by Janine Melnitz and then swiftly offered a position by Ray Stantz. Viewers get a solid sense of Zeddemore’s witty and sincere personality through that one scene. And, over time, other scenes help to flesh him out a bit more. However, if you’re like me, then you may have long been curious about what Winston’s life was like before he joined up with Stantz, Egon Spengler and Peter Venkman.
I had the pleasure of speaking with Ernie Hudson in promotion of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s home release, during which the jovial actor discussed his tenure with the franchise. What couldn’t help but ask, though, was how much of Winston’s backstory he’s aware of at this point. That’s when Hudson revealed details of Winston’s history while also discussing the character’s professional standing at the onset of the movie:
As fun as they are, the Ghostbusters films have their flaws, and some might argue that one of the OG film’s shortcomings is that Winston isn’t quite as developed as the other lead characters. A detail like that Air Force tidbit may seem small in the grand scheme of things, but it could’ve done a lot for the character. I wish this additional information about Winston would’ve made the cut, and it may have helped soothe the Crow alum’s desire for the character to have more meaningful material in that movie.
Ernie Hudson Opens Up About His Character’s Evolution
For some time now, Ernie Hudson has been candid about wanting improvements made to Winston. The star revealed that he felt his character was treated as an “add-on,” especially since he didn’t come into the story until later in the movie. When he opted to return for 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, he wanted to ensure that Zeddemore got his due. In his eyes, the film did indeed rectify the problem, and Hudson shared with me why he’s pleased with how it turned out:
These days, the veteran Ghostbuster is now the head of Zeddemore Industries, a global enterprise that he started after he retired from ghost busting. The end of Afterlife saw Winston purchase the old firehouse as part of his effort to re-establish the eponymous group. And, by Frozen Empire, he’s established the Paranormal Research Center. Needless to say, he’s no longer a man in need of a job but, as Ernie Hudson furthered explain, there’s one aspect of the character that has not changed:
I definitely agree with the actor’s assessment on the character’s arc and with how far he’s come. Now, there are even some who’d agree that Winston is the best Ghostbuster hands down. Admittedly, after hearing about his backstory, I do still have questions about his personal life but, those aside, I’m pleased with how bright Winston’s future is.
You can see the character and his teammates in action in Ghostbusters Frozen Empire (one of the biggest titles on the 2024 movie schedule), which is now available to buy or rent digitally. And keep your eyes peeled for details regarding when the movie will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD formats.
