The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Cast Talk About The Scenes They’d Love To Show Ivan Reitman To Hear His Feedback
The original Ghostbusters director died in 2022.
While it’s certainly glorious to see the Ghostbusters franchise back in action with Frozen Empire, it's also sadly the first movie in the series to be made without Ivan Reitman’s presence. Reitman directed the first two Ghostbusters movies and served as a producer on 2021’s Afterlife, which was released just a few months before he died at the age of 75. When CinemaBlend spoke to the cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, we asked the cast to imagine how the late director/producer may have reacted to the latest installment.
When CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell spoke to the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire cast, he asked them to imagine which scene from the new movie they might want to watch alongside the late Ivan Reitman. Here’s what Carrie Coon had to say:
While the new generation of Ghostbusters cast members were never directed by Ivan Reitman, they were directed by his son, Jason Reitman, who took up the reins of the series for Afterlife. Per Coon, Ivan Reitman, who was a producer on Afterlife, was often on the set of the 2021 movie and would work closely with his son to fine-tune the Ghostbusters movie.
Finn Wolfhard, who is back as Trevor Spengler in Frozen Empire, also commented on the question, sharing his memories of Ivan Reitman while answering which sequence he’d like the late filmmaker to see. In his words:
Ivan Reitman certainly left a massive mark on the Ghostbusters franchise by helming the original and very iconic ‘80s movies starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson (all of which come back for Frozen Empire, except for Ramis who died back in 2014). In addition to helming the first two Ghostbusters movies, the filmmaker made a ton of other great movies such as Twins, Meatballs, Stripes and Kindergarten Cop.
For Frozen Empire, Jason Reitman co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan after the pair previously wrote Afterlife together, but this time Kenan directed the film. This past weekend, the new Ghostbusters movie won the box office with a $45 million debut. The movie has been met with mixed reviews from critics (check out CinemaBlend’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire review) and generally positive thoughts from audiences (it earned a B+ on CinemaScore).
Elsewhere in CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Frozen Empire cast, McKenna Grace shared why Dan Aykroyd was the highlight of her time on the Ghostbusters sequel and Paul Rudd spoke to the downside of playing a Ghostbuster. You can look forward to more exclusive interviews for 2024 movies here on CinemaBlend.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
