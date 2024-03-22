'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Interviews With Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard & Mckenna Grace

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace sat down with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to talk all things “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” Tune in to their chat about working with the legendary Dan Aykroyd, paying tribute to Ivan Reitman, and returning to the famed NYC Fire Station. Plus, Finn Wolfhard calls up Kumail Nanjiani to talk about puppies. Yes, you read that correctly.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Intro/Finn Wolfhard Calls Kumail Nanjiani

0:28 - Paul Rudd Talks The “Lows” Of Playing With Proton Packs

2:00 - McKenna Grace On Sliding Down That Famous NYC Fire Pole

2:58 - Carrie Coon And Paul Rudd On Sharing A Scene With William Atherton

3:58 - McKenna Grace Gushes About Phoebe’s Connection With Dan Aykroyd’s Ray

5:21 - Carrie Coon Reflects On Her Time With Ivan Reitman

6:33 - Finn Wolfhard Calls Kumail Nanjiani To Ask A Very Important Question