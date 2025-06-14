I've Needed To Know How Long Hiccup Was Actually Unconscious At The End Of How To Train Your Dragon Forever, And We Finally Got To Ask The Cast
How long was he out?
Spoilers for How to Train Your Dragon are ahead! If you have not seen this entry on the 2025 movie schedule, you can catch it in theaters now.
There are quite a few gasp-worthy, tearjerking moments in How to Train Your Dragon, but the biggest one to me is when Hiccup falls into the fire after battling the biggest bad dragon, and Stoick finds him unconscious with Toothless. What makes it even more intense is the fact that the following scene shows Mason Thames' character waking up after being unconscious for an undisclosed period of time. Even though he's ultimately fine, it's emotional to think about how hurt he was after this battle.
Now, to this point, we’ve always wondered how long he was unconscious. So, we asked Thames and Nico Parker, who plays Astrid, about it.
For context, when Hiccup wakes up, he is surprised to be in his house, and that’s also when it’s revealed that he lost his leg during the battle. When he walks out of his home with his prosthetic on, he sees how they’ve rebuilt and trained a few more dragons while he’s been out. It’s obvious that time has passed, but just how much time is unclear.
So, when CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb interviewed the cast of How to Train Your Dragon ahead of its release, he asked how long the dragon rider was out. In response, Mason Thames said:
It would seem the Hiccup actor isn’t 100% sure how long his character was unconscious, but he knows it was a fairly extended period of time. That point was proven further as he and Nico Parker continued to have the following back and forth:
- Nico Parker: Three weeks?! To be fair, though, a whole lot happened in that time, so maybe it was three weeks.
- Mason Thames: No, wait. No, no, it was a week.
- Parker: Three days?
Thames then quickly clarified that it was definitely not just three days, and landed sort of in the middle of the window of time he suggested, saying:
Personally, I’m leaning more toward the longer end of the timeline he noted. Since Hiccup could stand and walk on his leg and Berk was in really good shape when he walked outside, I assume at lest a week or two passed. He needed time to heal, and so did they, and to me, that could likely take several weeks. However, this is the world of fantasy, so anything is possible.
But, when McCobb spoke to director Dean DeBlois about all this, he confirmed this suspicion by simply saying that Hiccup was out for:
Well, there you have it. If we average all these answers, it winds up being somewhere between a little over a week and probably under three weeks. The overall point is, he was unconscious for a long time.
So, now that this long-wondered question is finally answered, you can go back and watch the well-reviewed live-action How to Train Your Dragon, which has been dubbed a “loving homage” to the animated original, in theaters now.
